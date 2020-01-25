Louise Linton defended Greta Thunberg against her husband’s attack — but deleted her comments in less than an hour

The wife of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stood up against her husband online on Saturday, but quickly deleted her comments.

At the World Economic Forum, Mnuchin told climate action activist Greta Thunberg to “go study economics.”

“I stand with Greta on this issue. (I don’t have a degree in economics either),” Linton posted on Instagram.

“We need to drastically reduce our use of fossil fuels,” she explained.

“Keep up the fight @gretathunberg,” she urged.

She had tagged her husband in the post, but it was deleted less than 40 minutes after it was posted.

Mnuchin on Greta Thunberg: “After she goes and studies economics in college, she can come back and explain that to us.”

Mnuchin on Greta Thunberg: "After she goes and studies economics in college, she can come back and explain that to us."

