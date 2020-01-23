US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin advises Greta Thunberg to ‘go study’
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday advised climate activist Greta Thunberg, who has been bitterly critical of US policy at the World Economic Forum, to study economics before giving out lessons.
Asked about the Swedish 17-year-old’s demand for an immediate halt to investment in fossil fuels, he told reporters: “After she goes and studies economics in college, she can come back and explain that to us.”
The Trump administration and Greta Thunberg have sparred indirectly since Tuesday on panels in Davos but organisers have carefully averted any direct confrontation.
In a speech on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump castigated the “prophets of doom” and those that predicted a climate “apocalypse”, while Thunberg sat in the audience.
Shortly before leaving the Swiss ski resort, Trump said he would have “loved” to have met the activist, Time magazine’s Person of the Year.
Thunberg repeated her climate warnings, hammering home in her speech that it was time to “panic” because “the house is burning”, as she did the previous year in Davos.
© 2020 AFP
CNN
Republican officials attacking Trump’s impeachment appear stumped when asked a simple question
A group of Republican attorneys general sent a letter on Wednesday pleading with the Senate to reject the impeachment articles of President Donald Trump sent by the House.
They argued that both the articles of impeachment are “legally flawed and factually insufficient, as well as inherently destructive of separation of powers, the Senate should explicitly reject them to protect both the institution of the Presidency and the Constitution.”
They continued:
MSNBC’s Morning Joe busts Trump for admitting — again — to obstruction of justice
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough thumped President Donald Trump for blurting out additional proof that he's obstructing justice.
The president boasted from Davos, Switzerland, that his administration was withholding documents from impeachment investigators, and the "Morning Joe" host was astonished.
"You have made the Democrats' point," Scarborough said, laughing. "You have shown why 57 (percent), 58 percent of Americans believe you have obstructed the investigation into your own impeachment, because you just admitted, 'We got it all, and we're keeping it from the investigators.'"
"That would be called obstruction of justice in courts," he added. "That's obstruction of Congress here and obstructing his own impeachment investigation, and he just may not be smart enough to realize that's something he keeps inside his head."
CNN
Fox News’ senior political analyst admits that impeachment could hurt Trump’s political standing
Brit Hume, the senior political analyst for Fox News, told his colleague Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night that he does not believe impeachment will help President Donald Trump's political standing, even though that is a popular conservative talking point.
"Well, it's possible," Hume said after Carlson suggested that Trump could benefit from a backlash against his impeachment, similar to what happened with former President Bill Clinton in the late 1990s. "But remember this: One of the things that we heard about Bill Clinton a lot — and we've heard about Donald Trump — is the accusation that he's a liar. Well, let's just assume for sake of discussion that he's a liar. So was Clinton. The difference between them was that Bill Clinton was a guy who could, you know, he could pee down your leg, and tell you it's raining and you'd believe him. He was likable. He was convincing, and so on."