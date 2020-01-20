Quantcast
‘Love letter to capitalism and war’: Progressive scorn follows New York Times endorsement

Published

35 mins ago

on

The newspaper’s endorsement of both Warren and Klobuchar, said one critic, reveals “so much about the liberal reaction to a resurgent left, a reaction that holds Trump as an aberration and polite, well-mannered centrism as the greatest virtue.”

A flood of criticism has been directed at the New York Times overnight and into Monday following its dual endorsement of Democratic presidential candiates Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren after a week of self-promoted hype over its process.

The Times editorial board—which publicized its endorsement with transcripts of interviews and selected video clips of candidates throughout last week—announced its decision Sunday night at the conclusion of an hour-long show aired on the FX channel.

But from the TV reality show-esque manner in which the board made its announcement, to framing the two senators as “the radical and the realist models” worthy of consideration, to whitewashing U.S. empire, the editorial board came under fire from progressives.

The timing—Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day— caught the eye of author and 350.org found Bill McKibben.

“If I were going to go all weak-kneed like the New York Times,” McKibben wrote on Twitter, “I’m not sure I would have picked the day devoted to our most clear-eyed moral leader to do it.”

It is “always worth remembering,” he added, “that the NYT editorial board slammed MLK when he came out against the Vietnam War.”

Progressive journalist Sarah Lazare, the web editor for In These Times, suggested the endorsement itself—which she described as “a love letter to capitalism and war”—reveals more about the newspaper than the two candidates it chose to back.

The language of the NYT endorsement is so violent, just casually endorsing brutal wars and countless human deaths in the borderlands and more deaths at the hands of a ruthless healthcare industry—without even giving these things mention, all while claiming the mantle of civility,” Lazare added in a separate tweet.

Other critics focused on the discrepancy between the urgent action scientists say is needed to address the climate crisis and the backing of Klobuchar, who supports the continued use of fracked gas. Biologist and climate activist Dr. Sandra Steingraber said the endorsement was an act of “climate denial.”

McKibben, in a Monday tweet, added that “Because we have waited (thanks to the fossil fuel industry) so long to get started, physics leaves us no choice but to move very swiftly. Say, at the speed envisioned by people like Warren or Sen. Bernie Sanders.”

Countering the editorial board, who charged that Warren might too “radical” in her climate prescriptions compared to Klobuchar, McKibben said that Warren’s more ambitious plans make her, in fact, “far more realistic.”

Dr. Leah Stokes, political science professor University of California, Santa Barbara, said the endorsement showed the editorial board is “still ignorant of the magnitude of the climate crisis.” Her Twitter thread added:

Other critics noted how voters, unlike the editorial board, don’t have the option of backing two candidates.

“The split decision between Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren makes literal the feeling in the air that the Times‘s endorsement directs no one’s vote,” opined Daniel D’Addario at Variety. “In this case, it’d be impossible to vote for the Times‘s slate without casting two ballots. The value of a Times endorsement, perhaps, redounds solely to the Times, reflecting its vision of itself and how it wants to be seen.”

Another line of criticism was the process the Times used for the affair. Media critic Adam Johnson said the paper turned “their endorsement process into a tawdry reality TV show.”

Writing at The New Republic, Alex Shephard said “the Times has turned the selection into a weeklong affair, a mix between Donald Trump’s The Apprentice and LeBron James’s ‘The Decision.'”

At the end of the day, though, some observers suggested the endorsement doesn’t really warrant any attention all.

“Lotta people gaming out what the NYT endorsement means but let’s be real,” said journalist Ken Klippenstein: “nobody really gives a shit.”

by
Andrea Germanos, staff writer

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
2020 Election

Trump’s election was white America’s vicious backlash to black success: author

Published

8 hours ago

on

January 20, 2020

By

Once, appearing on ESPN to discuss the controversy of Colin Kaepernick not voting, I suggested that instead of his abstinence disqualifying his say on the American situation, perhaps he had gone "full dissident" and recognized the accepted framework of sociopolitical involvement—the ride-alongs with cops, the listening to candidates owned by money, the insistence that deliberate, institutional racism is just a misunderstanding still unsorted—and found them useless. I further argued that if he saw an unredeemed, corrupt system as the problem, there was no reason for him to trust in it and even less reason to expect him to participate in it.Excerpted from "Full Dissidence: Notes From an Uneven Playing Field" by Howard Bryant. Copyright 2020. Excerpted with permission by Beacon Press.Full dissidence may or may not have applied to Kaepernick, but it certainly felt personal. The thoughts were neither new nor revelatory, certainly not to me or any black person who reaches a certain age, a certain rage or breaking point, but they were nevertheless true: Donald Trump's installation as president was a proud and unhidden repudiation of the nation's first black president, and no matter how many attempts at misdirection toward economic anxiety or some other, greater complex phenomenon, some element of taking back proprietorship of the country had appealed to an overwhelming number of white people who voted for him. With Trump's lies and distortions normalized by an overmatched, often complicit free press, the writer Michiko Kakutani referred to his presence as "the death of truth." Dozens of books followed along similar themes regarding the decline of standards and accountability, but underneath so much of the apparent discontent, from Charleston to Charlottesville, is an anti-blackness, a reminder of to whom the country belongs. This was a reclaiming.I do not say this hyperbolically, but Trump's election felt like a repudiation of a half century of black assimilation and aspiration to integration, of lifetimes of relationships, and of strategies and choices to better navigate the maze of white America. It didn't feel personal. It was personal. Something was dying, though at first I could scarcely pinpoint what, since I did not possess previously any great belief in this country's commitment to black equality, either on a state or personal level. In other words, I was already down following the election but I did not have far to fall.But whatever lack of faith I may have possessed in the colorblind, Utopian future, millions of black families did believe in it, and they risked their children to the aspirational pathways, whether rooted in the Christian ethics of kindness and compassion or in the possibilities of education. Central to that belief was the strategy of moving their families away into hostile white communities of Milwaukee and Long Island, placing their children into hostile school systems in Boston or Denver, for the purpose of better. Acceptance. Citizenship. This was the endgame to the faith, and the twin acts of the triumph of the Obama presidency, the Trump corrective, and the proud amorality that followed killed it.
2020 Election

Rep. Pramila Jayapal endorses Bernie Sanders for president

Published

12 hours ago

on

January 20, 2020

By

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders for president on Sunday—the latest high-profile endorsement for 2020 Democratic candidate.

"What I feel we need is a candidate who is entirely authentic about what's wrong and steadfast about it and can rally people to believe he can trust them," Jayapal told the Washington Post on Sunday. "Bernie has that. I can feel Bernie beating Trump."

2020 Election

A 2020 reminder: 55% of US women between 18 and 54 would rather live under socialism than capitalism

Published

12 hours ago

on

January 20, 2020

By

As Democratic primary voters get ready to head to the polls beginning next month for the first votes of 2020, a reminder was issued Sunday that a majority of voting-age American women between the ages of 18 and 54—and just shy of half the people overall—would prefer living under under an economic system that more closely resembles the democratic socialist Nordic countries compared to the winner-takes-all capitalism that currently dominates in the United States.

Not raving Marxists clamoring for a state-run economy or communists calling for the abolition of private property, but the Harris poll conducted for "Axios on HBO" last year revealed that four in 10 Americans overall would rather live in country that provides a more comprehensive set of universal programs and a broader, more protective social safety net.

