Mar-A-Lago incident under criminal investigation by Secret Service and Florida cops
Published 2 hours ago
on
Published2 hours ago
on
The Secret Service and local police are investigating an unspecified crime at President Donald Trump’s private Florida club.
Palm Beach police are investigating an incident Monday night at Mar-A-Lago, where officers were called about 7 p.m. to assist another law enforcement agency, reported the Miami Herald.
Police and officials from the Secret Service, which is leading the investigation, would not provide additional details about the incident.
The club’s security has been breached on multiple occasions since Trump became president nearly three years ago.
