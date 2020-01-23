Marsha Blackburn roasted for sliming Lt Col Vindman for testifying: ‘You need to be removed from office’

On Thursday, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) questioned the patriotism of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, suggesting that his testimony against President Donald Trump only served to “badmouth and ridicule” America “in front of Russia.”

Adam Schiff is hailing Alexander Vindman as an American patriot. How patriotic is it to badmouth and ridicule our great nation in front of Russia, America’s greatest enemy? — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 23, 2020

Blackburn’s snide Twitter attack on a Soviet-born war hero, when she was supposed to be listening to the impeachment testimony, drew a wave of anger from commenters on social media:

Are you freaking serious? Vindman received a Purple Heart medal for wounds sustained from an IED attack in the Iraq War in 2004. As far as badmouthing and ridiculing our great nation in front of Russia, aim your criticism not at Vindman, but at Trump, who has done just that. https://t.co/LzrNHiEuA8 — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) January 23, 2020

How dies Senator Blackburn even know what's going on? Apparently she was one of the 12 Senators that walked out yesterday. — Steve Kosareff (@steve_kosareff) January 23, 2020

Evidently he scared you enough @MarshaBlackburn , that you thought you needed to leave the trial in order to rant on Fox. You are being paid by your constituents to attend the trial and you took an oath to be impartial. If you can't do your job, resign.#WitnessesAndDocuments — Ruth Holleman (@RuthHolleman) January 23, 2020

You need to be removed from your office and your seats on Veterans committees. You have NO respect for a Purple Heart recipient. @gop — Cara Dalton (@CaraDalton13) January 23, 2020

Hey, wondering if you've seen this. The readout of the call at the center of the impeachment trial? You familiar with it? Where Trump repeatedly denigrates American officials to the Ukrainian President? pic.twitter.com/iotdvUttPj — fundamental flaw⚛️ (@funflaw) January 23, 2020

You took Russia campaign money via NRA-

Sooo are you taking up for Russia???Certainly not

“Our Great Nation” — colmant_ (@colmant_) January 23, 2020

Also, why are you tweeting during the proceedings?

You also sending real time intel to Torshin? — @ScoobyMotelClerk (@ScoobyMotelCler) January 23, 2020

squelch squerch squelch squerch pic.twitter.com/kX23GBgNrL — ᑕᕼᑌᑎK (@chunkled) January 23, 2020