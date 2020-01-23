Quantcast
Connect with us

McCabe flattens Dershowitz’s pitch for the Trump team to get the same number of witnesses as Democrats

Published

18 mins ago

on

Appearing on CNN on Thursday morning, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe shot down a proposal from Donald Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz that the president’s defense team should get one witness for every witness that the Democratic impeachment managers get, saying that is not how real trials work.

Appearing on Fox News, Dershowitz attempted to make the case that Republicans should be allowed to call in Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, as a matter of fairness, saying, “If I were a defense lawyer in a case and they were trying to prosecute my client for making statements about corruption that weren’t true, the first witness I’d call is the witness about whom the conversation took place. so, of course, you could never have witnesses here without Hunter Biden being a central witness.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With CNN contributor John Harwood pointing out there is no evidence that Hunter Biden broke the law, panelist McCabe was asked by CNN’s Poppy Harlow about some of Dershowitz’s proposals.

‘There is a few things packed in there,” McCabe began. “First, the idea that witnesses are somehow…. ‘If you get a witness, I should get a witness,’ that does not exist in American jurisprudence. If a witness is relevant, the testimony is allowed as long as a judge doesn’t determine the testimony would be more prejudicial than probative.”

“That’s certainly potentially the case with Hunter Biden,” he elaborated. “He’s not a fact witness. He has no direct access to any of the facts of the underlying allegations. His only relevance would be if you could imagine Hunter Biden coming in and essentially admitting that he and his father were engaged in corrupt practices in Ukraine, which I find to be a pretty remote possibility. But if he did that, it would theoretically prove the president’s intent in asking for the investigations was some sort of a legitimate effort.”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

McCabe flattens Dershowitz’s pitch for the Trump team to get the same number of witnesses as Democrats

Published

16 mins ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN on Thursday morning, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe shot down a proposal from Donald Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz that the president's defense team should get one witness for every witness that the Democratic impeachment managers get, saying that is not how real trials work.

Appearing on Fox News, Dershowitz attempted to make the case that Republicans should be allowed to call in Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, as a matter of fairness, saying, "If I were a defense lawyer in a case and they were trying to prosecute my client for making statements about corruption that weren't true, the first witness I'd call is the witness about whom the conversation took place. so, of course, you could never have witnesses here without Hunter Biden being a central witness."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Evangelicals have let their religion become ‘corrupted from within’ by ‘Pastor-in-Chief’ Trump: Christian writer

Published

47 mins ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

Writing for the conservative anti-Trump site The Bulwark, Napp Nazworth warned that the president is playing the role of "Pastor-in-Chief" — and weaponizing religion in a way that poses a threat to the American political system.

"Earlier this month, President Trump led an evangelical religious revival," wrote Nazworth, a former writer at the Christian Post who left as the evangelical publication fell in with the president. "His reelection, Trump insisted, is necessary to 'renew faith and family as the center of American life.' This faith is the 'true foundation of American life,' and by voting for Trump, Trump claimed, 'we will ensure that our country forever and always remains one people, one family, and one glorious nation under God.' By contrast, Trump described his political opponents as the enemies of God. 'Our opponents want ... to impose an extreme antireligious socialist agenda,' he explained."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s Iran attack triggers apocalyptic fantasies among evangelical Christians: ‘They can’t wait for the Rapture’

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's evangelical base loves his self-created crisis in Iran because they believe a conflict could bring about the end of the world.

They see the Trump-ordered assassination this month of Iranian general Qassem Suleimani as a step toward the Apocalypse and the return of Christ, reported Mother Jones.

“Iran has this big part to play in biblical history,” said religious historian Diana Butler Bass. “There are these particular prophecies from Ezekiel, where there is talk of a war that will happen at a very important moment in Israel’s history, and that war is going to kick off the End Times. People in this prophetic community believe Iran is going to be one of these aggressors.”

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image