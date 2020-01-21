Mitch McConnell is trying to help Trump to ‘cheat in the 2020 election’: Neal Katyal
Attorney Neal Katyal had some harsh words for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who has been getting hammered for breaking his pledge to follow the same rules used during former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial.
Appearing on MSNBC, Katyal broke down how McConnell’s impeachment trial rules released on Monday amounted to a coverup of the president’s offenses.
“Simply put, the president is accused of trying to cheat in the 2020 election with the help of a foreign government,” he said. “And the Senate Republicans and Mitch McConnell’s rules are trying to enable that. They’re trying to say the American people shouldn’t find out what happened, there should be no guarantee of documents, there should be no guarantee from witnesses.”
Katyal then argued that President Donald Trump has a “very weak case” for exerting executive privilege to block former national security adviser John Bolton from testifying during the trial, as historically executive privilege concerns have been cast aside when it comes to gathering evidence for impeachment trials.
“[Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts] can make the decision on executive privilege, and even though he is known to be a strong supporter of executive privilege… the president is trying to use executive privilege to hide stuff from the American people, and it’s a sure loser,” he said.
Mitch McConnell is trying to help Trump to ‘cheat in the 2020 election’: Neal Katyal
Attorney Neal Katyal had some harsh words for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who has been getting hammered for breaking his pledge to follow the same rules used during former President Bill Clinton's impeachment trial.
Appearing on MSNBC, Katyal broke down how McConnell's impeachment trial rules released on Monday amounted to a coverup of the president's offenses.
"Simply put, the president is accused of trying to cheat in the 2020 election with the help of a foreign government," he said. "And the Senate Republicans and Mitch McConnell's rules are trying to enable that. They're trying to say the American people shouldn't find out what happened, there should be no guarantee of documents, there should be no guarantee from witnesses."
‘Beyond disturbing’: Right-wing Bolsonaro government charges US journalist Glenn Greenwald with cybercrimes
"This is despicable, dangerous, and a crime against journalism."
Journalist Glenn Greenwald was reportedly charged with cybercrimes by Brazilian authorities Tuesday in connection to his reporting on corruption in the country, a move by the right-wing government of President Jair Bolsonaro that was quickly and forcefully condemned by progressives and journalists around the world.
"This is beyond disturbing," said Trevor Timm, executive director of the Freedom of the Press Foundation.
Kellyanne Conway gets chewed out after comparing Trump to Martin Luther King Jr.
White House counsel Kellyanne Conway sparked outrage by comparing the impeachment of President Donald Trump to the tribulations endured by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as he fought for the civil rights of black Americans.
This article was originally published at Salon
"Well, I can tell you that the president is preparing for Davos and agrees with many of the things that Dr. Martin Luther King stood for and agreed with for many years, including unity and equality," Conway told a group of reporters when explaining why Trump was not formally celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day. "And he's not the one trying to tear the country apart through an impeachment process and a lack of substance that really is very shameful at this point."