Mitch McConnell is trying to help Trump to ‘cheat in the 2020 election’: Neal Katyal

Attorney Neal Katyal had some harsh words for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who has been getting hammered for breaking his pledge to follow the same rules used during former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial.

Appearing on MSNBC, Katyal broke down how McConnell’s impeachment trial rules released on Monday amounted to a coverup of the president’s offenses.

“Simply put, the president is accused of trying to cheat in the 2020 election with the help of a foreign government,” he said. “And the Senate Republicans and Mitch McConnell’s rules are trying to enable that. They’re trying to say the American people shouldn’t find out what happened, there should be no guarantee of documents, there should be no guarantee from witnesses.”

Katyal then argued that President Donald Trump has a “very weak case” for exerting executive privilege to block former national security adviser John Bolton from testifying during the trial, as historically executive privilege concerns have been cast aside when it comes to gathering evidence for impeachment trials.

“[Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts] can make the decision on executive privilege, and even though he is known to be a strong supporter of executive privilege… the president is trying to use executive privilege to hide stuff from the American people, and it’s a sure loser,” he said.