McConnell ‘is trying to pull another Merrick Garland’ by derailing Trump impeachment trial: MSNBC guest

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning with host Geoff Bennett, Mother Jones contributor David Corn praised House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for holding up the impeachment trial in an effort to expose Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as a power-grabbing fraud.

To make his point, he brought up McConnell’s previous stalling to hold hearings on Merrick Garland who had been nominated to the Suprerem Court by former President Barack Obama.

“What did Democrats think they achieved with this delay and not immediately sending over the articles? ” host Bennett asked.

“They’ve cast a spotlight,” Corn replied. “He’s basically going to pull a Merrick Garland on this. He’s not there for a fair trial, he’s there in lockstep in defense of Trump.”

“For three weeks, there was also recess, but it showed that McConnell is resisting witnesses and is not really concerned about showing the public both sides or even one side of this matter,” he continued. “It may well be at the end of the day he will have this fast and forgettable trial. Maybe it passes on a 51-49 vote with maybe one or two Republicans saying no to this.”

Watch below: