Quantcast
Connect with us

McConnell ‘is trying to pull another Merrick Garland’ by derailing Trump impeachment trial: MSNBC guest

Published

2 hours ago

on

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning with host Geoff Bennett, Mother Jones contributor David Corn praised House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for holding up the impeachment trial in an effort to expose Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as a power-grabbing fraud.

To make his point, he brought up McConnell’s previous stalling to hold hearings on Merrick Garland who had been nominated to the Suprerem Court by former President Barack Obama.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What did Democrats think they achieved with this delay and not immediately sending over the articles? ” host Bennett asked.

“They’ve cast a spotlight,” Corn replied. “He’s basically going to pull a Merrick Garland on this. He’s not there for a fair trial, he’s there in lockstep in defense of Trump.”

“For three weeks, there was also recess, but it showed that McConnell is resisting witnesses and is not really concerned about showing the public both sides or even one side of this matter,” he continued. “It may well be at the end of the day he will have this fast and forgettable trial. Maybe it passes on a 51-49 vote with maybe one or two Republicans saying no to this.”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump and his aides lie all the time — why are they so bad at it?

Published

2 mins ago

on

January 11, 2020

By

Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.

Everyone knows that the proper response to "how do I get to Carnegie Hall?" is "practice." Baseball's all-time hits leader, Pete Rose, once said, "my father taught me that the only way you can make good at anything is to practice, and then practice some more." And kung fu legend Bruce Lee promised that, "after a long time of practicing, our work will become natural, skillful, swift, and steady."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump snarls at Nancy Pelosi for ‘impeachment hoax’ in Twitter meltdown

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 11, 2020

By

Donald Trump kicked off Saturday morning by attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ( D-CA) and the Democrats in a furious fusillade of tweets over what he called the "impeachment hoax."

After a fairly quiet morning, the president unleashed a series of tweets as House Democrats prepare to send articles of impeachment to the Senate for a trial.

"New polling shows that the totally partisan Impeachment Hoax is going nowhere. A vast majority want the Do Nothing Democrats to move on to other things now," he wrote before adding, "Nancy Pelosi will go down as the absolute worst Speaker of the House in U.S. history!"

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘He could win the caucuses,’ Pollster says as Bernie Sanders leads gold-standard Iowa survey for first time

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 11, 2020

By

With just three weeks until Iowa will hold the first nominating contest in the Democratic Party's presidential primary race, Sen. Bernie Sanders is leading the field, according to results released Friday evening.

The "gold-standard" poll from Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom has Sanders (I-Vt.) at 20% followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) at 17%, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 16%, and former Vice President Joe Biden at 15%. The margin of error is +/- 3.7 percentage points.

Continue Reading
 
 