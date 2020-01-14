Quantcast
McConnell not only is refusing to negotiate on impeachment rules — he won’t even talk to Democrats: Schumer

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told the press Tuesday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) not only won’t work with Democrats on crafting agreeable rules for the impeachment trial, he won’t even speak to them.

Politico congressional reporter Burgess Everett quoted Schumer as he appeared before the press in the wake of McConnell’s briefing about the timeline for the impeachment trial.

Other Republicans have encouraged McConnell to stop stonewalling Democrats because it is beginning to make them look bad as they get closer to their elections in 2020.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) is one such Republican up in November trying to generate the appearance of fairness in the process.

“We need to start working together on procedures,” said Ernst.

As the new Quinnipiac University poll showed this week, 51 percent of voters support the impeachment of President Donald Trump. However, 46 percent believe he should be convicted and removed from office. A full 66 percent of Americans want John Bolton to testify, which shows overwhelming support for a fair trial with witnesses.

McConnell was once confident he could get rid of the impeachment inquiry against Trump, but as more information becomes available, support for a fair trial began to grow.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Indicted Giuliani associate scrawled reminder to pressure Ukrainian president on Ritz-Carlton stationery

January 14, 2020

On Tuesday, the House Intelligence Committee released some of the documents turned over by indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, who allegedly aided in the scheme to use military aid to extort Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.

One of the most eye-catching documents to be released is a hastily-scrawled note, written on stationery from the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Vienna, Austria, which read "get Zalensky [sic] to Annonce [sic] that the Biden case will be Investigated."

House Intel is releasing some of the documents from Lev Parnas - including this scrawled note: "get Zalensky to Annonce that the Biden case will Be Investigated" pic.twitter.com/m3slygGDOj

West Point cadet busted crowdfunding travel fare for adult film star to be his date to a service academy dance

January 14, 2020

On Tuesday, the military news website Task & Purpose reported that a cadet at the United States Military Academy West Point tried to bring a porn star to the academy's Yearling Winter Weekend banquet — and launched a campaign on the crowdfunding website GoFundMe to raise $1,200 for airfare and lodging for his supposed date.

"Diamond Foxxx agreed to go to Y dubs with me if I can pay for her plane ticket and hotel room," posted the unidentified cadet, who went by the username "Mr. Krabs." "Problem is I'm on the yuk payroll and I have no money. Please help a young boy's dream come true."

Florida woman shopped for bomb supplies at a local Walmart — then tried to blow up the store

January 14, 2020

Emily Stallard, 37, of Tampa, Florida, reportedly compiled bomb-making materials while visiting a local Walmart and then tried to blow up the store.

Stallard built what appeared to be a homemade explosive in a mason jar filled with nails, denatured alcohol, and a candle, according to WFLA. She was reportedly roaming around the store for an hour with her child in tow. A security guard and an off-duty police officer intervened when they saw her attempt to light a candle, presumably to ignite the device.

