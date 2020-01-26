Quantcast
Connect with us

McConnell under pressure to wrap up Trump impeachment trial quickly without alienating wavering GOP senators

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report from Politico, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is under pressure from the White House and some of his Republican colleagues to move quickly to acquit Donald Trump by speeding up his impeachment trial while not upsetting some wavering GOP lawmakers who are fearful for their reputations in an election year.

The report notes that a Trump acquittal is a foregone conclusion, with GOP lawmakers admitting as much.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The question is going to come to ‘Have you heard enough to make a decision or do you want witnesses?’ If people say, ‘We’re ready to vote,’ we’re going to vote right then,” explained Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY).

“The Republican strategy — which is still fluid — could mean senators have limited time between key procedural votes and the final vote on whether to convict the president of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. And with the odds growing against additional witnesses being called, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will face critical decisions on how fast he can bring the proceedings to an end,” Politico reports.

At issue is GOP lawmakers who don’t want to give the appearance of a rush to acquit who see a quick end as damaging to themselves and the party.

“McConnell will have to avoid alienating centrist Republicans during the endgame if the Trump proceedings end quickly. Already Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) have pushed back against McConnell’s attempts to speed up the trial and deviate from the Clinton precedent,” the report continues. “Some senators may object to a final vote on Trump’s guilt or innocence without a chance to make a statement to their colleague behind closed doors. McConnell could then agree to a shorter period than used in the Clinton trial, although [Sen. Chuck] Schumer will likely try to drag it out.”

“So the rules would have the vote on the articles come up immediately after a failed vote on witnesses. I think we are exploring what our options would be if we lost that witness vote,” explained Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT). “McConnell, I would imagine, would go straight [to the acquittal vote]. The rules don’t provide for anything.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked what his plans are should McConnell attempt to speed up the proceedings, Schumer stated, “You’ll hear from us. I’m not going to talk about that right now.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Are Trump and his circle manipulating the markets for personal gain? Here’s the evidence

Published

1 min ago

on

January 26, 2020

By

Donald Trump has been impeached by the House of Representatives for abuse of power and obstructing a congressional investigation into his attempt to blackmail a foreign country into aiding him in the 2020 presidential election. He is now the third president in American history to have earned that ignominious distinction.

Trump will not be convicted by the Republicans in the Senate for his crimes.

The public evidence is damning. There is no evidence that could possibly exonerate him. Trump is publicly bragging about committing crimes against the Constitution and the American people. The Republican Party and its propaganda news media have decided to ignore reality and fully immerse themselves in TrumpWorld. They have pledged total loyalty to him and no evidence will move them. The Republicans and their news media and public are authoritarian lemmings.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

SNL imagines Alan Dershowitz and Mitt Romney in hell during impeachment trial sketch

Published

7 hours ago

on

January 26, 2020

By

The skit began with Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) meeting with Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) about impeachment.

They were then joined by Alan Dershowitz (played by SNL alum Jon Lovitz), who spoke of his previous clients, Jeff Epstein (played by Adam Driver), O.J. Simpson and Claus von Bülow.

But Dershowitz suffered a heart attack and met the devil in hell, where he was reunited with Epstein.

“Yes, hello, everyone, it’s I, Alan Dershowitz,” he proclaimed. “It’s wonderful to be here. Because I’m not welcome anywhere else. There’s a lot of haters out there -- for no good reason. But like I said to my client and dear friend Jeffrey Epstein, haters gonna hate!”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

CNN’s Don Lemon collapses on his desk in laughter as guests Rick Wilson and Wajahat Ali dunk on Trump

Published

8 hours ago

on

January 25, 2020

By

CNN anchor Don Lemon was infected with a case of the giggles Saturday night while discussing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Lemon was joined by two hilarious guests, New York Times contributing op-ed writer Wajahat Ali and Rick Wilson, the author of the bestselling 2018 book Everything Trump Touches Dies: A Republican Strategist Gets Real About the Worst President Ever and the new book Running Against the Devil: A Plot to Save America from Trump -- and Democrats from Themselves.

The three were discussing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s interview with “All Things Considered” host Mary Louise Kelly, where he reportedly demanded she point to Ukraine on a blank map.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image