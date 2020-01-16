Meghan McCain furious after New York Times publishes scathing column bashing the ‘vitriol’ she spews on The View
During the Monday broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” co-host Abby Huntsman announced that she was leaving the popular talk show and would be working on the 2020 campaign of her father, former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman (who is running for that position again). But CNN Business reported that according to its sources, Abby Huntsman’s main reason for leaving “The View” isn’t her father’s gubernatorial campaign but rather, a “toxic” work environment and friction with co-host Meghan McCain — who, Shamira Ibrahim asserts in a January 16 op-ed for the New York Times, is extremely difficult to work with.
McCain is furious with the Times for publishing the op-ed.
Abby Huntsman isn’t the only one on “The View” who has had a hard time working with McCain. Friction between McCain and liberal co-host Joy Behar has been widely reported. And in her op-ed (which is headlined “‘The View’ Has a Meghan McCain Problem”), Ibrahim writes, “In the early days of her arrival, the conservative commentator’s on-air spats made for fun TV. Now, it’s just exhausting.”
Ibrahim goes on to say, “It has become the norm to watch Ms. McCain, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, square off against her co-hosts in a barrage of vehement exchanges — leveraging her political parentage, accusing her co-hosts of supporting infanticide, using her platform to push back against assault weapons bans and progressive immigration policy. The increasingly aggressive rejoinders by her co-hosts have escalated to the daytime TV equivalent of a cage fight for the viewing public.”
The environment on “The View,” Ibrahim writes, isn’t one of friendly debates, but one of “vitriol.”
“The injection of vitriol undercuts the substantive political critique that is supposed to be raised during these segments,” Ibrahim explains. “Every combative segment is immediately countered by a claim that it’s all just a harmless debate among friends, making the ostensibly organic on-air confrontations feel all the more performative, no matter how genuine the sentiment.”
McCain, responding to the op-ed on Twitter, posted, “[email protected] – everyone already knows how much you despise red state, pro life, pro #2A conservative women, and wish we would all just go away.”
But McCain isn’t the only conservative on the show. The outgoing Abby Huntsman is an outspoken Republican and will be working on a GOP gubernatorial campaign in a deep red state. And CNN’s Ana Navarro, a GOP strategist and Never Trump conservative, has been part of the show’s Friday lineup.
In her Times op-ed, Ibrahim notes, “Someone has created a Change.org petition to replace Ms. McCain with the frequent contributor and fellow conservative Ana Navarro, who has been celebrated for her moments sparring with Ms. McCain. As I write this, it has close to 9000 signees, and counting.”
Trump can’t ‘ignore laws passed by Congress’: Legal experts agree with feds that Trump broke the law
After the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) declared that President Trump violated federal law by withholding military aid to Ukraine, the folks over at Law&Crime reached out to some legal experts to get their thoughts on the matter.
On Thursday, the GAO stated that faithful execution of the law "does not permit the President to substitute his own policy priorities for those that Congress has enacted into law,” adding that the Trump administration "withheld funds for a policy reason, which is not permitted."
Trump ridiculed as a ‘big baby’ for showing kids a map of 2016 results: ‘It’s his blankie’
President Donald Trump was blasted as a "baby" for apparently worrying about his legitimacy after two articles of impeachment were transmitted from the House of Representatives to the U.S. Senate.
During an Oval Office event on "constitutional prayer in public schools," Trump had a large map on his desk showing the 2016 election, with red showing areas won by Trump and blue showing areas won by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic Party nominee.
The map, however, is misleading as it shows the election results by area. But land does not vote, people do. And despite the largely-red map, Trump lost the popular vote in 2016 by 2,868,686 votes.
Lev Parnas’ lawyer releases video of Trump talking with Parnas — after president says he never spoke with him
President Donald Trump said in a press availability Thursday that he'd never spoken to Rudy Giuliani's associate Lev Parnas. It was less than one hour later that Paras' lawyer released a video showing the two men talking.
"I don't know him," says Pres Trump of Lev Parnas. Says he may have taken photos with him, "which I do with thousands of people, including people today that I didn't meet." Trump went on to say the Parnas allegations are "a big hoax." And he doesn't think he's ever spoken to Parnas.
Previously, Trump said that he never met Parnas until a trove of photos were released of the two men together at various different events over the years.