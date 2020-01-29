The View’s Meghan McCain sparks instant clash over impeachment conviction votes
“The View” co-host Meghan McCain sparked an instant clash by gloating over Democratic senators signaling they were open minded on convicting President Donald Trump.
The conservative co-host cited a report that Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) was considering acquittal — the senator and another reporter claimed was an inaccurate account of her remarks — and kept on going.
“This is not a woman who misspeaks,” McCain said. “She’s been in office for a hundred — I believe she’s the oldest sitting senator, she’s very well experienced. You have Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema of my home state of Arizona, Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama, not saying whether or not they’re going to vote for impeachment. So I think what Nancy Pelosi was worried about is happening right now. You have senators, four of them right now, coming out and saying they’re not necessarily sold on this.”
Co-host Joy Behar said the public wanted to hear from witnesses like John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney, and Sunny Hostin said McCain was missing the point.
“It’s important to know he’s already been impeached,” Hostin said, as the audience roared. “He’s been impeached for life. He has been. So the vote is not for impeachment, the vote is for whether or not he should be convicted of what he’s been charged with, and also whether or not he should be removed.”
A scowling McCain interrupted, as the applause died down.
“So Doug Jones, Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema — are they all bad people?” she glowered.
Hostin moved on without addressing her question, and pointed to polls that showed broad public support for new witnesses — and host Whoopi Goldberg asked why Republicans hadn’t been interested in Joe and Hunter Biden before Trump solicited Ukraine’s help in investigating them.
“This conversation about the Bidens should have come up four or five years ago when it was relevant,” Goldberg said. “Because for me, I don’t mind if they want to drag them in. I’m annoyed they’re trying to tack it onto this.”
She and Behar agreed Republicans were trying to muddy the waters with dirt on the Bidens — but McCain steered the conversation back to possibly wavering Democrats.
“The only question, which I maybe clumsily made at the beginning of the topic, is what do you do about these four Democrats?” McCain said, and Goldberg said she didn’t mind their uncertainty. “Does that mean they’re, whatever you said in the beginning, like, horrible heretics against the Constitution?”
WATCH: Adam Schiff blows up Alan Dershowitz’s argument and asks GOP how they’d react if Obama extorted Ukraine
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Wednesday tore apart Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz's argument that President Donald Trump's quid-pro-quo agreement involving military aid to Ukraine and investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden was perfectly acceptable.
Earlier at the trial, Dershowitz argued that the president could justify launching any investigations into Biden on the grounds that he sincerely believed that winning his election was in the public interest.
Schiff proceeded to tear this to pieces by asking Republican Senators how they'd feel if they found out Obama was extorting a foreign country to get dirt on Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), who was Obama's opponent in the 2012 presidential election.
Ted Cruz bombarded with mockery as his tweet attacking ‘criminal’ Lev Parnas backfires
After being granted with gallery tickets by Sen. Chuck Schumer's office to be a spectator of President Trump's impeachment trial this Wednesday, indicted Ukraine-born businessman Lev Parnas had his hopes dashed when he was turned away by Senate security because he was wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor -- a violation of Senate rules that ban all electronics from the chamber.
The news amused Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who took to Twitter and wasted no time pointing out Parnas's status as a defendant.
Mike Pompeo labeled ‘a disgrace’ in conservative columnist’s blistering article
Some American politicians welcome an opportunity to be asked tough questions by a journalist, which is why there are liberal and progressive Democrats who — although often critical of Fox News — are glad to appear on Chris Wallace’s show and answer some hardball questions. But others hate to stray outside their bubble, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is drawing a lot of criticism for his mean-spirited outburst against NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly. Although much of that criticism is coming from the left, journalist Shay Khatiri calls Pompeo out in a blistering article for the conservative Never Trump website The Bulwark.