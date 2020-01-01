Melania Trump is a robot — and she is ‘going haywire’: best-selling author Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen had harsh words for the first family after seeing a clip of the Trump’s at the president’s New Year’s Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago.

The couple spoke to reporters while walking the red carpet — yes, there was red carpet — and looked ahead to the coming year.

The couple was asked about their New Year’s resolutions.

“Peace on the world,” the first lady replied.

“Peace is right,” the president agreed. “But I’m not sure you’re supposed to say a resolution out loud.”

Teigen shared the clip with her 12 million followers on Twitter.

“That’s birthday wishes, dumbass,” Teigen noted.

“And calibrate the robot to your left she’s going haywire,” she added.

that’s birthday wishes, dumbass. and calibrate the robot to your left she’s going haywire https://t.co/cZFEsKw3wE — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 2, 2020

hahaha took me a second — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 2, 2020

Teigen has been a prominent critic of Trump.

He blocked her on Twitter following her reply to his complaints that Republicans weren’t doing enough to protect him.

Lolllllll no one likes you — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 23, 2017

That ended after a federal judge ruled Trump’s block was illegal.

Twitter is @chrissyteigen ‘s world and we’re all just living in it https://t.co/DRWkjN63ed — Sophia (@sophiasakk) May 24, 2018

well well well we meet again @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/WajEXiAQVi — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 23, 2018

Here are some of the other thoughts she’s offered on Trump’s favorite social networking platform:

trump became president the same year people started eating tide pods — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 15, 2018

The shit Donald Trump cares about is absolutely fucking absurd. What a petty brat. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 10, 2017

Trump is like, actually racist. He isn't "saying the wrong thing". He is actually racist and means this. Holy shit lol what a fucking idiot — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 15, 2017

You are a national embarrassment. It's like you have no idea how to even fake being a normal human being. You are the proud type of insane. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 29, 2017

You are 71 fucking years old. Grow. The fuck. Up. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 28, 2017

@realDonaldTrump you are so insane that I pray every day I am a sim being played by aliens — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 31, 2017

every day, twice a day, at 11:11, I wish for your impeachment. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 20, 2017

Donald Trump is an unwell, evil human being. To the core. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 28, 2017

our grandchildren will study and mock this. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 27, 2019