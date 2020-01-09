Mike Pence called out for blatantly contradicting Trump’s message on Iranian missile strike
On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence stated on Fox News that the administration acted on credible intelligence in ordering the strike against Iranian general Qassim Suleimani — even though none of it can be shared publicly — and added that contrary to speculation, the Iranians did in fact intend to hit their target when they launched the retaliatory missiles.
The problem with that, noted CNN correspondent Dana Bash, is that President Donald Trump and many of his supporters have been trying to suggest exactly the opposite.
“I just want to talk about for one second what Vice President Mike Pence just said, Dana,” said CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota. “He just said that they have the intelligence to support that Iran fired those missiles intending to kill Americans. How can we trust that what he is saying there, since they have presented none of the intelligence to the American public and many of the lawmakers who have seen it dismiss the intelligence as being woefully scant?”
“Not just that,” said Bash. “I’ve seen reporting, including especially at CNN, that says the opposite, that what Iran was doing was … that they intended to send a message and not to kill anybody, to de-escalate. So if they are saying that, that will be important to back up, but it’s curious that he would say that because it’s the opposite of the message that the president and everybody else from the administration were trying to send yesterday, which is reel it back, reel it back.”
Watch below:
MSNBC’s Morning Joe hilariously mocks ‘laziest guy’ Trump for ‘waddling around playing golf’ instead of working
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough hilariously mocked President Donald Trump for spending nearly one-third of his presidency loafing on the taxpayer's dime at one of his own properties.
The president has spent three out of every 10 days since his inauguration at a Trump-branded property, paid for by taxpayers, after complaining for years about President Barack Obama's golfing.
"Here you've got a guy who, again, is so lazy, he's taking one out of three days off as president, hanging out at a golf resort that taxpayers pay for so he can get richer while he's lazing around on the job playing golf," Scarborough said. "He is screwing working-class Americans who are paying him to not do his job at his resort while making him richer just sitting around in golf carts, waddling around playing golf."
‘Friendless’ Trump shunned and criticized by world leaders after Iran debacle
In a commentary for the conservative Bulwark, Shay Khatiri notes that Donald Trump is not getting much in the way of support from world leaders after the killing of Iranian military leader Qassem Suleimani -- even though he was the enemy of many European nations too -- in part because the American president has alienated U.S. allies during his three years in office.
As the president has ratcheted down war talk with Iran, much to the world's relief, foreign leaders are staying out of the fray, with some being openly critical of Trump.