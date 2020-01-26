Mike Pompeo called Trump’s Ukraine claims nonsense — and thought Rudy Giuliani was corrupt: Bolton

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo doesn’t believe President Donald Trump’s claims about Ukraine, but he certainly wouldn’t say that publicly.

The New York Times obtained information from former national security adviser John Bolton’s upcoming book, which cited Pompeo “privately” acknowledging “that there was no basis” for the conspiracy theories about the Biden family that Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani is still peddling.

Pompeo also expressed that be thought Giuliani “may have been acting on behalf of other clients,” and was “corrupt.”

The Times reported in Nov. 2019, that at the same time Giuliani was trying to drum up conspiracy theories about the Bidens, he was trying to score lucrative contracts with a Ukrainian oil and gas company.

Trump claimed that Giuliani had been acting on his own to find the so-called “dirt” he sought on the Biden family. However, Giuliani’s associate, Lev Parnas, has outed the president and his team for working closely with Giuliani on the plot to create a conspiracy about the Biden family.

Republicans have refused to vote to support witnesses like John Bolton as part of the impeachment trial.

