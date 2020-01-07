Quantcast
Connect with us

Mitch McConnell has votes to change rules of impeachment trial without Democrats: GOP senators

Published

2 hours ago

on

Senate Majority Leader (R-KY) apparently has enough Republican votes to change the rules for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

CNN reported on Tuesday that McConnell has the support of so-called moderate Republicans in the Senate, including Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney.

McConnell believes that he can change the Senate rules ahead of Trump’s trial with a simple majority of 51 senators. Ahead of President Bill Clinton’s 1999 trial, senators voted for the rules 100-0. But it is unlikely many senators will cross party lines for Trump’s trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Democrats have called for a “fair” Senate trial with witnesses. But McConnell has said that he favors beginning a trial before deciding whether or not to have witnesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Facebook executive says he doesn’t want to tilt the scales against Trump with ban on false info

Published

3 mins ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

An executive at the social media site Facebook decided that the site shouldn't try to hurt President Donald Trump's efforts on Facebook even if they didn't want him to win.

Facebook decided in the past that they will not police deepfake videos and false information, as they had previously promised. By Tuesday, however, Facebook had reconsidered, presumably after an overwhelming backlash. The problem, however, is that it doesn't ban all doctored videos.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s administration tries to claim kicking people off of disability will actually help them

Published

43 mins ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

For former soldiers, handicapped people and those facing terminal diseases, disability benefits can be crucial in helping them live their lives with dignity. President Donald Trump is trying to take that away for some people, the Huffington Post reported Tuesday.

"Under the proposed change, the government would look more closely at whether certain disability insurance recipients still qualify as 'disabled' after they’ve already been awarded those benefits," said HuffPo. "While recipients already have to demonstrate their continuing disability every few years, the proposal would ramp up the examinations, potentially running still-eligible beneficiaries out of the program."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Major Trump donor charged with obstructing inquiry into shady inauguration donations

Published

59 mins ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

California-based venture capitalist Imaad Zuberi, a major donor to President Donald Trump's inaugural committee, has been charged with criminally obstructing an investigation into whether the inauguration accepted illegal donations from foreign sources.

The Associated Press reports that federal prosecutors claim that Zuberi took "numerous" steps to illegally thwart their probe into Trump's inaugural committee that included backdating a $50,000 check and deleting relevant emails.

Prosecutors have also said that Zuberi made a $900,000 donation to Trump's inauguration that "was in fact funded using money obtained from other sources," although it did not name the specific sources of the donation.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image