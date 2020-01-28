Mitch McConnell targeted by new group that plans to take him down — and anyone who supports him: report

According to an exclusive report from Axios, a new group has been formed with the express purpose of making sure that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is ousted in the 2020 election with a plan to also go after his closest allies.

The report states that “a new independent expenditure group called Fix Our Senate will launch on Tuesday to go after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, ” declaring, “McConnell is already the least popular politician in America — now, we’re going to shine a light on McConnell and every ally who supports him.”

Axios reports, “The group plans to conduct and disseminate research on McConnell and his record and leadership strategies to share with activists and surrogates and shape opinion. It will argue that McConnell is disproportionately responsible for wealth inequality, rising drug prices, conservative judicial confirmations, hyper-partisanship, legislative gridlock and the likely acquittal of President Trump in the Senate trial.”

The report also notes, “As a national political figure, McConnell is both extremely powerful and highly unpopular, with a favorability rating of 29.8% in the latest average of polls tracked by Real Clear Politics.”

