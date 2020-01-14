Quantcast
Connect with us

Mitch McConnell: ‘There is little to no sentiment in the Republican caucus for the motion to dismiss’

Published

1 min ago

on

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Tuesday admitted that there is “little to no sentiment in the Republican caucus” supporting a motion to dismiss articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

At a press conference, McConnell told reporters that the Senate impeachment trial will likely begin next Tuesday.

“There is little to no sentiment in the Republican caucus for the motion to dismiss,” McConnell said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Majority Leader went on to suggest that Republicans would call their own witnesses if Democrats insist on having having new testimony.

“I can’t imagine that only the witnesses that Democrats want to call would be called,” he said.

Some Republicans have said that Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and Rudy Giuliani should speak to Senators.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former AT&T CEO unloads on Trump for ‘stiffing’ rural America in scathing column for Iowa’s 2nd-largest newspaper

Published

58 mins ago

on

January 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's policies have wrecked Iowa's economy -- according to the former CEO of AT&T Broadband.

Leo Hindery Jr., currently co-chair of the Task Force on Job Creation and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, laid out a damning indictment of Trump's economic policies in a column published The Gazette, the second-largest newspaper in the state.

"The dirty secret of the economy under Trump is that while major corporations have had reasons to celebrate, rural communities in the heartlands have gotten stiffed," Hindery wrote.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White House spokesman insists Bolton testimony would exonerate Trump — who will try to block it anyway

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 14, 2020

By

White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley insisted President Donald Trump wanted witness testimony in his impeachment trial, even as his attorneys prepare to claim executive privilege over that evidence.

Gidley appeared Tuesday morning on "Fox & Friends," where he claimed the president would be exonerated by those witnesses whose testimony he intended to block, reported Politico.

“I hate to talk about hypotheticals, but let's be clear," Gidley said. "The president is not afraid of a fight, and if you or anyone within the sound of our voices have been falsely accused of a crime, with no proof and no evidence, for more than three years, you'd want every witness to come forward too, and say this man did nothing wrong.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Comedian DL Hughley explains why musician Cardi B is electable in the age of Trump

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 14, 2020

By

Speaking to TMZ this Monday, comedian D.L. Hughley had some disparaging things to say about the US electorate, saying that since America elected a TV celebrity as president, there's no reason why rapper Cardi B can't win an election.

“I will put nothing past the American electorate. The only thing that you don’t need experience to do is to hold elected office in America,” Hughley said.

“When you elect a game show host as president, all hope is off,” he added.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image