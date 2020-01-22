Quantcast
Connect with us

Mitch McConnell’s impeachment rules pass by 53-47 vote — here’s what happens next in Trump’s senate trial

Published

1 min ago

on

The US Senate voted along party lines on Tuesday to set the rules for President Donald Trump’s historic impeachment trial.

By a 53 to 47 vote, the Republican-controlled Senate approved an “organizing resolution” for the trial proposed by Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Before approving the rules, the Senate voted down several amendments proposed by Democrats seeking to subpoena witnesses and documents from the White House and State Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

These are the next phases in Trump’s impeachment trial, just the third of a president in US history:

– Opening arguments –

The Democratic members of the House of Representatives chosen to present the impeachment case against Trump will deliver opening arguments to the Senate beginning on Wednesday.

They will have a total of 24 hours over three days to present their case that Trump should be impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over his attempt to get Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

McConnell had initially planned to compress the 24 hours of argument into two days, which could have led the sessions to go well past midnight.

ADVERTISEMENT

But McConnell extended the time to three days under pressure from some fellow Republicans.

Following the House presentation, Trump’s defense team, led by White House counsel Pat Cipollone, will have 24 hours over three days to present their rebuttal.

– Written questions –

ADVERTISEMENT

Following opening arguments, senators will have a total of 16 hours to ask questions in writing to House prosecutors or the White House defense team.

The written questions from the senators will be read out loud in the chamber by US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

– Witnesses and documents –

Following the question period, House prosecutors and the White House defense team will have two hours each to argue for or against subpoenaing witnesses or documents.

The Senate will then vote on whether any witnesses or documents should be subpoenaed. A simple majority vote of 51 senators will decide the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

House Democrats have said they want former National Security Advisor John Bolton and White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and two others to testify.

If there is an agreement to hear witnesses, they will first be deposed behind closed doors. The Senate will then decide whether they will be allowed to testify publicly.

– Senate vote –

Following the conclusion of deliberations, the Senate will vote on each of the two articles of impeachment.

ADVERTISEMENT

A two-thirds majority of the senators present is required for conviction. Conviction on just a single article is enough to remove Trump from office.

With Republicans holding a 53 to 47 majority in the Senate, Trump — barring the unexpected — is likely to be acquitted.

The Senate vote could possibly be held late next week — ahead of Trump’s planned February 4 appearance before a joint session of Congress for the annual State of the Union speech.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Chief Justice Roberts admonishes lawyers at Senate impeachment trial

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court John Roberts made his first major intervention in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

After House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) finished his closing arguments on why former National Security Advisor John Bolton should testify, the White House team went on the attack. Yelling and demanding apologies, the president's team was more animated than they'd been all night. Roberts then admonished the House and White House on their language.

Claiming the Senate is the "world's greatest deliberative body" -- despite what he had witnessed during 12 hours of the impeachment trial -- Roberts complained about language that was "not conducive to civil discourse."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White House lawyers begin yelling at Democrats during late-night impeachment trial — after Trump starts tweeting

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump woke up and began tweeting around midnight EST during the Senate impeachment trial over the amendments over the rules. That's when a noticeable thing changed on the Senate floor: Trump's team started yelling.

Nearing 1 a.m. EST Tuesday morning while the president was tweeting about impeachment, his team began attacking Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) personally. They called him a liar and accused him of attacking the president and demanded an apology. After nearly 12 hours this was the first time the White House got even remotely animated after a dull defense of the president.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Mick Mulvaney released treasure trove of OMB documents — 2 minutes before midnight

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Mick Mulvaney released a huge cache of documents on Tuesday evening -- minutes before the midnight deadline.

The documents were released to the ethics group American oversight, which had pursued a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the department.

"Two minutes before midnight, OMB released 192 pages of Ukraine-related records to American Oversight, including emails that have not been previously released," American Oversight announced.

"The files released tonight include emails sent by OMB Acting Director Russell Vought and Assoc Director for National Security Michael Duffey — two key players in the withholding of Ukraine aid — in on the morning of President Trump’s July 25 call with President Zelensky," the ethics group noted.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image