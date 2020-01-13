Mitt Romney announces he will vote against McConnell — and approve witnesses during impeachment: report
Sen. Mitt Romney told reporters on Monday that he supports hearing from witnesses during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.
“Barring some sort of surprise I’ll vote in favor of hearing witnesses,” Romney said.
The former GOP presidential nominee was asked specifically about testimony from former National Security Advisor John Bolton.
ADVERTISEMENT
“I presume I’ll be voting in favor of hearing from John Bolton,” Romney said.
Here’s Sen. Romney a moment ago on what impeachment trial setup he plans to support: basically, he knows he wants to hear from Bolton but is fine with kicking that vote to later pic.twitter.com/8ceRqHS2jG
— Sam Brodey (@sambrodey) January 13, 2020
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Comments: