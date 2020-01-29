Quantcast
#MittOrGetOffThePot: Romney urged to ‘save GOP from itself’ and vote for impeachment witnesses

3 mins ago

Social media users pushed the famously indecisive Sen. Mitt Romney to #MittOrGetOffThePot as he decides whether to vote for additional testimony in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

The Senate trial is moving Wednesday to 16 hours of questions and answers from senators, House impeachment managers and Trump’s defense team, but some Republicans have signaled they may join Democrats in voting to hear from new witnesses such as John Bolton, the ousted national security adviser.

Romney “made a strong pitch” for witnesses during a closed-door lunch Monday with other GOP senators, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tries to keep his caucus in line and bring the trial to a swift conclusion.

Twitter users begged Romney to “do the right thing” and call for Bolton and possibly other witnesses to provide details about Trump’s pressure scheme against Ukraine.

Trump’s lawyers gave thousands to Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz before the impeachment trial began

15 mins ago

January 29, 2020

President Trump's legal team made numerous campaign contributions to Republican senators overseeing the impeachment trial.

Former independent counsels Ken Starr and Robert Ray, who both investigated former President Bill Clinton ahead of his impeachment, contributed thousands of dollars to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell last year before they joined the president's team, according to data from the Center for Responsive Politics (CFPR).

How these jail officials profit from selling E-cigarettes to inmates

1 hour ago

January 29, 2020

A Kentucky river city once rich in tobacco was grappling with growing concerns about the health risks of electronic cigarettes.

The former governor had already banned e-cigarettes in some state buildings, and lawmakers had prohibited selling them to anyone younger than 18.

So, in May 2017, city leaders in Henderson decided to add vaping to a more than decade-old ban on smoking in local government buildings and other public places.

The prohibition meant a loss of revenue for the Henderson County Detention Center, which purchased e-cigarettes and then resold them to inmates at triple or quadruple the wholesale price.

