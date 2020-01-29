MittOrGetOffThePot: Romney urged to ‘save GOP from itself’ and vote for impeachment witnesses

Social media users pushed the famously indecisive Sen. Mitt Romney to #MittOrGetOffThePot as he decides whether to vote for additional testimony in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

The Senate trial is moving Wednesday to 16 hours of questions and answers from senators, House impeachment managers and Trump’s defense team, but some Republicans have signaled they may join Democrats in voting to hear from new witnesses such as John Bolton, the ousted national security adviser.

ADVERTISEMENT

Romney “made a strong pitch” for witnesses during a closed-door lunch Monday with other GOP senators, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tries to keep his caucus in line and bring the trial to a swift conclusion.

Twitter users begged Romney to “do the right thing” and call for Bolton and possibly other witnesses to provide details about Trump’s pressure scheme against Ukraine.

#MittOrGetOffThePot. Come on, @MittRomney – this is your moment. Please do the right thing. You know this is the most crucial time for our country. If we don’t have a fair and free election this time, will we ever have one again? — cardinalfan (@judymetcalf9) January 29, 2020

@MittRomney Senator, you have a good head on your shoulders. You can force the hand and sway some of the others, for a fair and revealing trial. Do the right thing Mr Romney👍🏻#mittorgetoffthepot — 👽illeagle grayl13n👽 (@grayl13n) January 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Mitt Romney. This could be your John McCain moment. Help me tell Mitt to do the right thing, please retweet this to the desk of @MittRomney #MittOrGetOffThePot — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) January 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

We are fully aware of how stupid we look trying to shame these vacuous phantoms to “do the right thing.” And yet, this is where we are. Do the right thing, Mitt. #MittOrGetOffThePot pic.twitter.com/QjJKd6DpAH — David Hansen, American Playwright (@dhansenx) January 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Republican Senators, please remember you are given the responsibility of protecting our democracy. Trump is not worth your integrity or your soul. Please vote to hear testimony. #MittOrGetOffThePot #GiveItEverything — Sara Spector (@Miriam2626) January 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I think @MittRomney is smart enough to know that the GOP will be in ruins after Trump. Whoever does the right thing now, likely becomes one of the de facto leaders post-Trump. #MittOrGetOffThePot — Ipsuel_2.0 (@Ipsuel) January 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Romney. You were the candidate for the Republican Party once. Show your leadership again and save the party from itself. McConnell and Trump don’t represent genuine patriotic values. You are the only one who can do this. #MittOrGetOffThePot — Jeb borders (@BigBirdFootStep) January 29, 2020

#MittOrGetOffThePot Senate is not playing politics; they are engaging in obstruction of justice and fraud. We must have witnesses. @MittRomney Cynical Senate & House GOP killing the republic . Trump’s foreign-policy disasters will play election role. @GOPLeader @senatemajldr https://t.co/MouPOkDTuv — Jean holland bailey (@jhbailey1956) January 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT