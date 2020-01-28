Morning Joe incinerates Ken Starr’s ‘pious’ Trump impeachment defense: ‘Do you know who you are?’

“Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough on Tuesday criticized former Whitewater special prosecutor Ken Starr after he delivered a solemn lecture during President Donald Trump’s Senate trial about American lawmakers impeaching presidents too frequently.

As Scarborough explained, this was particularly rich coming from Starr, whose impeachment report against former President Bill Clinton included detailed accounts of oral sex between Clinton and former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

He also slammed Starr for arguing that no president should ever be impeached for abuse of power.

“It is preposterous, especially on the legal merits, saying that there is no way that a president can be impeached because of abuse of power when he called that ‘the capstone’ of his impeachment argument against Bill Clinton,” Scarborough said.

Guest Benjamin Wittes concurred with Scarborough’s assessment and told him that a colleague watching Starr’s opening statement on Monday turned to him and said, “Does Ken Starr know he’s Ken Starr?”

“There was so little self-awareness in that pious presentation of the dangers of hyperactive impeachment,” he said. “And you kind of watch that saying, ‘Do you know who you are in this conversation? Do you have any understanding of the role you played?’ If there’s a single person in the country who stands for defining impeachment down, it is Ken Starr.”

Watch the video below.