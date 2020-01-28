Quantcast
Morning Joe incinerates Ken Starr's 'pious' Trump impeachment defense: 'Do you know who you are?'

Published

58 mins ago

on

“Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough on Tuesday criticized former Whitewater special prosecutor Ken Starr after he delivered a solemn lecture during President Donald Trump’s Senate trial about American lawmakers impeaching presidents too frequently.

As Scarborough explained, this was particularly rich coming from Starr, whose impeachment report against former President Bill Clinton included detailed accounts of oral sex between Clinton and former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

He also slammed Starr for arguing that no president should ever be impeached for abuse of power.

“It is preposterous, especially on the legal merits, saying that there is no way that a president can be impeached because of abuse of power when he called that ‘the capstone’ of his impeachment argument against Bill Clinton,” Scarborough said.

Guest Benjamin Wittes concurred with Scarborough’s assessment and told him that a colleague watching Starr’s opening statement on Monday turned to him and said, “Does Ken Starr know he’s Ken Starr?”

“There was so little self-awareness in that pious presentation of the dangers of hyperactive impeachment,” he said. “And you kind of watch that saying, ‘Do you know who you are in this conversation? Do you have any understanding of the role you played?’ If there’s a single person in the country who stands for defining impeachment down, it is Ken Starr.”

Watch the video below.

GOP senators furious at White House counsel Cipollone for not alerting them about Bolton manuscript: report

Published

14 mins ago

on

January 28, 2020

By

John Bolton's book manuscript have blown up Republican hopes for a speedy impeachment trial, and President Donald Trump's defense team conceded it was "a complication."

The former national security adviser claims Trump explicitly tied Ukraine aid to an investigation of Joe Biden, and Senate Republicans are furious the White House apparently knew about the allegations but didn't prepare for the possibility they would leak before the trial ended, reported Axios.

Facebook

Fox & Friends hosts visibly deflated after Andrew Napolitano destroys their hope for a quick impeachment trial

Published

44 mins ago

on

January 28, 2020

By

Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano deflated the hosts of "Fox & Friends" by poking holes in their impeachment defense of President Donald Trump.

Co-host Steve Doocy argued that Trump's conversations with former national security adviser John Bolton and other White House officials were protected by executive privilege, but Napolitano pointed out that wasn't necessarily so.

"If John came here as he used to, and started spilling the beans, that would violate the privilege," Napolitano said of Bolton, a former Fox News guest. "But it would be perfectly lawful and he would be able to do it. If he did it in a press conference it would be lawful and he could do it. The question is, can he do it under oath in the well of the Senate? That's where the authority is divided."

