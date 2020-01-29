Quantcast
Connect with us

MSNBC’s Morning Joe unleashes on the ‘dunces’ on Donald Trump’s legal team

Published

8 hours ago

on

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough didn’t get his fill of attacking the impeachment absurdity on his morning show, and took to the pages of the Washington Post editorial section to lament that the president has collected a cadre of clowns to deliver a confounding case against a presidential con.

“This misfit band of lawyers brought with them arguments so stunningly stupefying, logic so fatally flawed and a cynicism so brazenly transparent that one suspects Baghdad Bob was viewing the entire spectacle with grudging respect,” wrote Scarborough, who once served in Congress.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first claim that Scarborough mocked was the idea that Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was just a coffee-boy in the Ukraine scandal. Jane Raskin, speaking for Trump’s defense, called Giuliani nothing more than a “shiny object designed to distract you.” Never mind that Giuliani was sending letters on behalf of the president to foreign leaders. Never mind Trump outright told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, “Mr. Giuliani is a highly respected man. He was the mayor of New York City, a great mayor, and I would like him to call you.”

Scarborough then moved to bash Ken Starr’s “self-righteous and hypocritical warnings regarding ‘the culture of impeachment.’” The hypocrisy should have come with a laugh-track it was so absurd.

“Starr had, after all, once run a four-year investigation into obscure land deals, suicide conspiracy theories and intimate sexual details involving President Bill Clinton,” recalled the MSNBC host. “Starr would later claim that Clinton’s abuse of power was the ‘capstone’ of his impeachment case, but that did not stop the former independent counsel from mournfully warning senators Monday that “’the commission of a crime is by no means sufficient to warrant the removal of our duly elected president.’”

Then came the comic relief of disgraced former Attorney General Pam Bondi, who once took a $25,000 bribe from Trump’s charity to drop the Florida investigation into Trump University’s fraud. She was there to allege the corruption of former Vice President Joe Biden. Even fiction writers wouldn’t dare try a story that boldly. Trump was found guilty and forced to pay a $2 million fine for fraud in his charity. Bondi got away with accepting it.

“But neither Bondi nor Starr can be shamed,” Scarborough closed. “The same holds true of the other attorneys on the president’s defense team, who sullied their reputations this week defending a shameless huckster, and whom history will judge harshly as those whose dunce routines continued to enable this dangerously unbalanced man.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read his full take at the Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here’s how Democrats may have undermined their case for impeachment

Published

27 mins ago

on

January 30, 2020

By

In the summer of 2016, President Barack Obama and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump didn't agree about much, except for one obscure issue of U.S. foreign policy: lethal military aid to Ukraine.

As commander in chief, Obama objected to such assistance, even in the face of a Russian proxy war. So did candidate Trump. On the eve of Trump's nomination, his allies replaced the GOP platform's demand for "lethal defensive weapons" with a call for "appropriate assistance,"a formulation that Obama might have used.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

An old Ted Cruz quote proves he had a very different opinion on the core of Trump’s impeachment just months ago

Published

36 mins ago

on

January 30, 2020

By

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz Texas was once a fierce opponent of Donald Trump in the 2016 election, but he’s now become a happy warrior for the president, especially in the face of impeachment.

But as Cruz has settled into his defense that Trump did nothing wrong in the Ukraine scandal, his attitude is in stark contradiction with worries he expressed just months ago, in May of 2019.

At the time, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation had been released by the Justice Department, and Attorney General Bill Barr was defending his own response to the end of the probe. Cruz, along with other Republicans, were proclaiming Trump’s supposed vindication and raising alarms about the origins of the Russia investigation under former President Barack Obama.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Why Alan Dershowitz’s outrageous defense of Trump leads to completely absurd conclusions

Published

55 mins ago

on

January 30, 2020

By

As President Donald Trump’s Senate trial moved on to the question and answer period on Wednesday, attorney Alan Dershowitz — perhaps the most controversial and inflammatory lawyer on the team — began pushing the White House’s arguments to extremes.

Of course, choosing Dershowitz in the first place was an extreme — and extremely risky — move. He, just like his co-counsel Ken Starr, represented the highly despised Jeffrey Epstein, among other unsavory figures, and Dershowitz has even been accused by two women of being involved in Epstein’s sex trafficking. Aside from his massive person baggage, he has a tendency to bloviate and take strong positions way outside the mainstream, often to the cost of his own credibility.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image