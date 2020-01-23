MSNBC’s Morning Joe busts Trump for admitting — again — to obstruction of justice

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough thumped President Donald Trump for blurting out additional proof that he’s obstructing justice.

The president boasted from Davos, Switzerland, that his administration was withholding documents from impeachment investigators, and the “Morning Joe” host was astonished.

“You have made the Democrats’ point,” Scarborough said, laughing. “You have shown why 57 (percent), 58 percent of Americans believe you have obstructed the investigation into your own impeachment, because you just admitted, ‘We got it all, and we’re keeping it from the investigators.'”

“That would be called obstruction of justice in courts,” he added. “That’s obstruction of Congress here and obstructing his own impeachment investigation, and he just may not be smart enough to realize that’s something he keeps inside his head.”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski agreed.

“That was bad,” she said. “You know, on Sunday, (Rep.) Adam Schiff suggested the administration was withholding documents. On Wednesday, President Trump said, pretty much, yep.”