MSNBC’s Morning Joe busts Trump for admitting — again — to obstruction of justice
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough thumped President Donald Trump for blurting out additional proof that he’s obstructing justice.
The president boasted from Davos, Switzerland, that his administration was withholding documents from impeachment investigators, and the “Morning Joe” host was astonished.
“You have made the Democrats’ point,” Scarborough said, laughing. “You have shown why 57 (percent), 58 percent of Americans believe you have obstructed the investigation into your own impeachment, because you just admitted, ‘We got it all, and we’re keeping it from the investigators.'”
“That would be called obstruction of justice in courts,” he added. “That’s obstruction of Congress here and obstructing his own impeachment investigation, and he just may not be smart enough to realize that’s something he keeps inside his head.”
Co-host Mika Brzezinski agreed.
“That was bad,” she said. “You know, on Sunday, (Rep.) Adam Schiff suggested the administration was withholding documents. On Wednesday, President Trump said, pretty much, yep.”
CNN
Fox News’ senior political analyst admits that impeachment could hurt Trump’s political standing
Brit Hume, the senior political analyst for Fox News, told his colleague Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night that he does not believe impeachment will help President Donald Trump's political standing, even though that is a popular conservative talking point.
"Well, it's possible," Hume said after Carlson suggested that Trump could benefit from a backlash against his impeachment, similar to what happened with former President Bill Clinton in the late 1990s. "But remember this: One of the things that we heard about Bill Clinton a lot — and we've heard about Donald Trump — is the accusation that he's a liar. Well, let's just assume for sake of discussion that he's a liar. So was Clinton. The difference between them was that Bill Clinton was a guy who could, you know, he could pee down your leg, and tell you it's raining and you'd believe him. He was likable. He was convincing, and so on."
Billionaire Isabel dos Santos, daughter of Angola’s ex-president, charged with fraud
Angola's billionaire former first daughter Isabel dos Santos has been charged in the southern African country with money laundering and mismanagement during her stewardship of state-owned oil firm Sonangol, the Angolan prosecutor general announced on Wednesday.
Hundreds of thousands of files about dos Santos were obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and released by several news organisations on Sunday, dubbed the “Luanda Leaks”. They allege the daughter of ex-president José Eduardo dos Santos plundered state coffers to build her fortune, estimated at $2.1 billion (€1.82 billion).
High alert for new Australia bushfires as heat and winds pick up
Australian firefighters are on high alert for the possibility that scorching temperatures and strong winds could whip up new bushfires on Thursday, coming after rain brought welcome respite to fire-ravaged areas.
Unprecedented bushfires fueled by climate change have killed at least 29 people and devastated vast swathes of the country since September.
Those blazes have been followed by extreme weather -- including intense storms that have battered parts of Australia with giant hail, floods and landslides -- that has hampered clean-up operations in some areas.