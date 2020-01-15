MSNBC’s Morning Joe howls with laughter at Trump’s latest meltdown over toilets and water pressure

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough howled with laughter after watching a clip of President Donald Trump’s latest rally rant about water pressure.

The president furthered his persistent complaints about low-flow toilets with new gripes about shower heads and dishwashers, and the “Morning Joe” host burst into hysterical laughter.

“Oh, my god,” he said, taking off his glasses and wiping his eyes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He just says anything,” said co-host Mika Brzezinski.

“Who is running down the street going, oh, my god, I did three cycles and my dishes still have smudge on them?” Scarborough said. “Who says that?”

“It’s a show,” Brzezinski said. “It’s a circus.”