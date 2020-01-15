MSNBC’s Morning Joe howls with laughter at Trump’s latest meltdown over toilets and water pressure
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough howled with laughter after watching a clip of President Donald Trump’s latest rally rant about water pressure.
The president furthered his persistent complaints about low-flow toilets with new gripes about shower heads and dishwashers, and the “Morning Joe” host burst into hysterical laughter.
“Oh, my god,” he said, taking off his glasses and wiping his eyes.
“He just says anything,” said co-host Mika Brzezinski.
“Who is running down the street going, oh, my god, I did three cycles and my dishes still have smudge on them?” Scarborough said. “Who says that?”
“It’s a show,” Brzezinski said. “It’s a circus.”
‘Damning’ Parnas docs are ‘what Trump has been afraid of’ — and now he has no impeachment defense: Neal Katyal
In a column for the Washington Post, ex-acting solicitor general Neil Katyal and former Justice Department official Joshua A. Geltzer, stated that the Tuesday afternoon document dump of notes and texts by Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas is exactly what President Donald Trump worried might happen if he didn't get his Senate impeachment trial wrapped up as soon as possible.
"Americans who have been wondering why President Trump has taken the extraordinary step of trying to block every document from being released to Congress in his impeachment need wonder no longer. The new documents released Tuesday evening by the House Intelligence Committee were devastating to Trump’s continuing — if shifting — defense of his Ukraine extortion scandal, just days before his impeachment trial is likely to begin in the Senate," the two lawyers wrote. "These new documents demolish at least three key defenses to which Trump and his allies have been clinging."
How Prohibition changed the way Americans drink, 100 years ago
On Jan. 17, 1920, one hundred years ago, America officially went dry.
Prohibition, embodied in the U.S Constitution’s 18th amendment, banned the sale, manufacture and transportation of alcohol. Yet it remained legal to drink, and alcohol was widely available throughout Prohibition, which ended in 1933.