MSNBC’s Morning Joe rains hell on Trump for overreacting to Iran
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough rained hell on President Donald Trump for escalating conflict with Iran — which had faced internal political dissent until the U.S. assassinated general Qassim Suleimani.
The “Morning Joe” host said Trump has failed to respond to previous provocations by Iran, and instead chose the most extreme option available after an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.
“The Iranians shoot down a drone, we do nothing,” Scarborough said. “The Iranians target Saudi oil fields, nobody does anything. They’re allowed to stir chaos in Basra, nothing happens.”
“How can Donald Trump seemingly have decided to appease the Iranians one time after another after another, to such a point that we were actually stating on this show just last week that the president’s refusal to ever respond to their acts of aggression are only going to empower them even more?” he added. “How does the president go from refusing to shoot down an Iranian drone, responding in kind there, to actually targeting the No. 2 person in Iran?”
Scarborough said the action was completely disproportionate and made little strategic sense.
“Yes, the killing of the American contractor was a great tragedy, but there’s nobody in the Middle East, there’s nobody in the United States that doesn’t suggest the killing of Suleimani will lead to many more deaths than just one,” he said. “It seemed that the United States had Iran on the run. Again, the protests may not have been destabilizing to the government in the long run, but the Iranians were facing the worst internal dissent since 1979, since their founding 40 years ago — worse than the dissent in 2009.”
“Instead of facing internal dissent now they’re facing a more unified country than ever before,” Scarborough added. “Instead of facing pushback from the Iraqis, who were actually starting to tire of Iranian influence, it is now the Iraqis who are turning on the United States of America. Why this brinkmanship? Why now? What will be the rewards politically over the next 10 years?”
‘Testify coward’: Trump buried in ridicule for latest complaint about delayed impeachment trial
President Donald Trump complained that he was too busy to be impeached -- and other social media users let him have it.
The president quoted Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Maria Bartiromo's program on Fox Business Network, saying Democrats had delayed sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate because they were "so weak and so pathetic."
“The reason they are not sending the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate is that they are so weak and so pathetic.” @LindseyGrahamSC @MariaBartiromo The great Scam continues. To be spending time on this political Hoax at this moment in our history, when I am so busy, is sad!
Why Trump did it: A strategic distraction — or a spoiled child showing off his new toys?
For all the talk about Donald Trump wanting to end the "forever wars,” I think we knew what he was really talking about, don’t we? He wanted to end the “Bush-Obama” wars because his only real foreign policy has been to reverse anything his predecessors did. That includes all of them going back to at least Franklin D. Roosevelt, and maybe Abe Lincoln.
It’s been clear from the beginning that Trump had no real understanding of world affairs or history, beyond a vague notion that America has become weak and feckless due to our foolish adherence to silly legal and moral restraints on our behavior. Despite our economic and military dominance in every corner of the globe, he feels the U.S. has been humiliated by strongmen who think we’re soft. It is the worldview of a spoiled child.
‘We have a dangerous president’: Dem lawmaker says Trump’s crazed Iran threats show why impeachment is urgent
Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) on Monday said that President Donald Trump's crazed threats against Iran highlight the urgency of impeaching and removing him from office.
Trump on Sunday doubled down on his threat to attack Iran's cultural sites, which would be a war crime under the 1954 Hague Convention on Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict.