MSNBC’s Morning Joe warns Trump won’t be president forever: ‘Everyone who shamed themselves for him will live to regret it’
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough warned Republicans that President Donald Trump won’t stay in the White House forever.
The “Morning Joe” host cautioned conservatives putting their reputations on the line to defend each of Trump’s abuses, saying that one day he wouldn’t be president and their reputation would be shot.
“People do forget that there is an after-Trump era coming,” Scarborough said. “I always tell the story of my friend in the Bush administration in 2005, somebody I knew very well, called up screaming, yelling at me, and I stopped, because I was critical of Bush. (I said) hold on a second, you do know that George Bush is going to leave the White House, and I’m still going to be here. Now, are you my friend or not? I didn’t mean it as a threat but I did let him know this, too, shall pass, choose your friends wisely.”
“These Trump people that work for him, they don’t even have to wait until 2021 to see what the world looks like,” he added. “They can just look in the rearview mirror and see everybody that shamed themselves in the name of that Donald Trump has been fired and then lived to regret it.”
CNN
CNN host shocked as Dem uses Trump’s own words to make the case Suleimani killing was about impeachment
Congressman John Garamendi (D-CA) said Tuesday on CNN that he did not believe President Donald Trump's justifications for the killing of Iranian general Qassem Suleimani.
"If you take a look at the president's record of lies, half-truths, and fabrications -- what, over 15,000 in the three years he has been in office -- there's a very good track record that, yeah, he's just trying to make it up as he goes," Garamendi told CNN's Kate Bolduan.
"He saw an opportunity -- probably more to do with impeachment than anything else -- to take Suleimani out, and in doing so, now's he got to find some sort of justification for having done so."
Meghan McCain’s hypocrisy claims against Chuck Schumer quickly flop on The View
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) patiently explained to Meghan McCain the differences between Bill Clinton's impeachment trial and President Donald Trump's.
The New York Democrat appeared Tuesday on ABC's "The View," where McCain challenged him to reconcile comments he made in 1999 about Clinton's impeachment trial and his call to hear witness testimony in Trump's trial.
"Nice to see you again, even via satellite, even though Democrats and Republicans aren't supposed to be friends, but, you know, we go back a little," McCain began. "You have criticized the majority leader, Mitch McConnell, after he described himself as not an impartial juror, but during the impeachment trial of Clinton, you made statements on CNN. You said, quote, 'This is not a criminal trial, it's not like a jury box. It's susceptible to the whims of politics, and quite different from a jury.'"
Trump is making the judicial branch white and male again with ‘ruthless efficiency and speed’: op-ed
In an op-ed published this Tuesday, Yahoo News National Correspondent Alexander Nazaryan contends that President Trump is continuing his pattern of making the judicial branch less diverse, reversing the progress of his predecessors by appointing dozens of white men to the bench.
"With ruthless efficiency and speed, and with little consideration of Democratic objections, Trump has managed to largely blunt and even reverse his predecessors’ efforts to diversify the federal judiciary by appointing dozens of white men to the bench," Nazaryan writes.
"The president’s supporters have cheered the ideological bona fides of Trump’s appointments, which have been largely guided and certified as acceptable by the conservative Federalist Society and Heritage Foundation," he continues. "They have evinced little concern over the lack of nonwhite, nonmale nominees."