MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace hilariously compares GOP to Flat Earthers for their denial of Bolton’s impeachment evidence
MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace accused Republicans of being part of the “Flat Earth Society,” scrambling to justify why the earth isn’t round when faced with evidence.
Speaking to the panel during a Senate break Monday, Wallace played a clip of Fox News host Chris Wallace losing it with a commentator when they tried to make up false information.
“I’ve known Chris Wallace my entire career in politics,” said Wallace, who previously worked for George W. Bush’s White House. “This is an unflappable man. I called it the Flat Earth Society. The Republicans cling to the argument that the Earth is flat. Chris Wallace — they are obviously trying to cover the same event we are, saying, ‘No! We have a firsthand witness who saw the Earth is round!’ and he’s just trying to tell the senators before they render a judgment that the facts reveal the Earth is indeed round.”
Frank Figliuzzi, the former Assistant Director for Counterintelligence at the FBI, explained that this is the nagging fact that simply won’t go away.
“[John] Bolton has a lot to offer here,” he explained. “He contradicts the president of the United States. It’s scaring people because really the only way you can refute Bolton is to put Trump on the stand. Let him explain what was going on inside his head because otherwise we’re left with a pretty darn good eyewitness. Ken Starr, I want to talk about Ken Starr. I know we all have some comments, but let me — I don’t think he served them well today.”
Figliuzzi explained that he didn’t see any convincing or compelling evidence presented by Starr. All the Trump lawyer did was say that the vote to impeach should have been bipartisan.
“Well, that works great when an entire side of the Congress isn’t beholden to a corrupt president,” Figliuzzi continued. “He said we should have consensus nationally. Well, guess, what? We do according to recent polling. People want this president impeached and out. He said impeachment should be a last resort but this is the man who gathered the evidence on President [Bill] Clinton and his impeachment. He said you need a crime to impeach a president, but the founding fathers didn’t have codified crimes to deal with. I thought this fell flat.”
‘Ken Starr punched himself in the face’: MSNBC host calls Trump team’s opener a ‘total, unmitigated disaster’
Legal expert and MSNBC host Ari Melber explained Monday that former independent counsel Ken Starr could not have been a worse person to give an opening statement for President Donald Trump's impeachment.
Host Nicolle Wallace explained that she was satisfied with not being yelled at on television by Trump's team, as other lawyers have done. But Melber explained that beyond the volume level, the Trump team isn't on a successful trajectory.
"This is the first big TV lawyer that we've seen deployed, that Donald Trump added to the team," said Melber. "This was a disaster for Republicans, a total unmitigated legal and constitutional disaster. Ken Starr, at no point in this dramatic, at times, mournful opening, explained in any factual or legal way what's different. If anything, he drew attention -- and there are senators who understand the history -- he drew attention to the fact that the last two times in modern history we've had impeachments: Clinton and Nixon."
CNN’s Tapper astonished by Trump lawyers’ gaslighting: ‘They’re acting like senators don’t read the news!’
CNN's Jake Tapper on Monday expressed astonishment that President Donald Trump's attorneys went through their entire presentations without once mentioning the explosive reports about former national security adviser John Bolton's upcoming book.
Even though Bolton's book reportedly undermines the entire White House impeachment defense by claiming that Trump directly linked military aid to Ukraine with investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden, none of the lawyers arguing on the president's behalf before the Senate on Monday made a single mention of it.
Reacting to this, Tapper said that it defied credibility to believe that Senators watching the Trump lawyers' presentation did not have reports about Bolton's upcoming book in the backs of their minds.
‘Time for him to do his job’: Public urged to press Chief Justice Roberts to subpoena witnesses amid GOP ‘cover-up’
"Roberts' job is to preside over a fair trial, where relevant witnesses are heard from and jurors actually listen to the evidence. Right now, he's helping Republicans break the rules and cover for Trump. That has to end."
Progressives have a message for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who is currently presiding over President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial: "Do your job" and stop enabling Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's "cover-up."