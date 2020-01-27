MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace hilariously compares GOP to Flat Earthers for their denial of Bolton’s impeachment evidence

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace accused Republicans of being part of the “Flat Earth Society,” scrambling to justify why the earth isn’t round when faced with evidence.

Speaking to the panel during a Senate break Monday, Wallace played a clip of Fox News host Chris Wallace losing it with a commentator when they tried to make up false information.

“I’ve known Chris Wallace my entire career in politics,” said Wallace, who previously worked for George W. Bush’s White House. “This is an unflappable man. I called it the Flat Earth Society. The Republicans cling to the argument that the Earth is flat. Chris Wallace — they are obviously trying to cover the same event we are, saying, ‘No! We have a firsthand witness who saw the Earth is round!’ and he’s just trying to tell the senators before they render a judgment that the facts reveal the Earth is indeed round.”

Frank Figliuzzi, the former Assistant Director for Counterintelligence at the FBI, explained that this is the nagging fact that simply won’t go away.

“[John] Bolton has a lot to offer here,” he explained. “He contradicts the president of the United States. It’s scaring people because really the only way you can refute Bolton is to put Trump on the stand. Let him explain what was going on inside his head because otherwise we’re left with a pretty darn good eyewitness. Ken Starr, I want to talk about Ken Starr. I know we all have some comments, but let me — I don’t think he served them well today.”

Figliuzzi explained that he didn’t see any convincing or compelling evidence presented by Starr. All the Trump lawyer did was say that the vote to impeach should have been bipartisan.

“Well, that works great when an entire side of the Congress isn’t beholden to a corrupt president,” Figliuzzi continued. “He said we should have consensus nationally. Well, guess, what? We do according to recent polling. People want this president impeached and out. He said impeachment should be a last resort but this is the man who gathered the evidence on President [Bill] Clinton and his impeachment. He said you need a crime to impeach a president, but the founding fathers didn’t have codified crimes to deal with. I thought this fell flat.”

Watch the full discussion below: