‘Mueller told us this would keep happening’: Ex-FBI counterintelligence expert says Russian hacks are ‘the new normal’
In an MSNBC panel discussion Tuesday, former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence, Frank Figliuzzi, warned that American law has not kept up with technology. As a result, the laws and regulations on international hacking are ambiguous. The recent act by Russia to hack the Ukrainian oil and gas company Burisma to search for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden is exactly what former special counsel Robert Mueller cautioned would happen in 2020.
“We have been told, including by Bob Mueller, that Russians were doing this in an ongoing fashion,” said Figliuzzi. “This is the new battlefield. This is the new normal. We’re going to see this go on and on and on. And it may be Joe Biden that this is about right now, but every candidate should hunker down and get ready for foreign influence, hacking and propaganda.”
Former FBI special agent Clint Watts explained that the way the American government protects against cyber-espionage is really only isolated to .gov and .mil sites and accounts. They don’t have the bandwidth to protect every .com in the United States. So, companies like CrowdStrike, which President Donald Trump has accused of some type of conspiracy, is a private company that helps corporations, banks or law firms protect their networks.
Figliuzzi went on to say that it’s clear the Russians don’t care about intruding in the American election because no one will stop them.
“The similarity that you’re describing is what’s so brazen about this,” he said. “Russians made no effort to try something different. This is a message to us that, look, we don’t fear any reprisal. No one’s going to push back on us, so why should we bother masking our identity? We could pretend to be Iranians; they’ve done that before. We could pretend to be North Korean. We could pretend to be the 400-pound guy in his bed but no, we’re going to leave a trail of bread crumbs that you’ve seen before. It leads right to us. Now do something about it. That’s the challenge we’re facing with Russia.”
Host Katy Tur went on to ask Watts what the security apparatus can do when the president of the United States goes so far as to put out misinformation and propaganda to help his campaign.
Watts explained that’s why Trump was asked what he would do if compromising material was given to him by a foreign government again. Reporters asked Trump if he would hand it over to the FBI, and he said “no,” and he would willingly collude with the foreign power again. Watts said that when foreign governments see Trump’s comments, then they are more willing to intrude on the election more openly now.
Watch the full panel discussion below:
Trump’s spiritual adviser said a suicidal gay teen should have opted for ‘gay conversion therapy’
A 2004 book written by Dallas megachurch pastor and Trump spiritual adviser, Robert Jeffress, is getting some renewed attention for its promotion of the discredited "gay conversion therapy" thanks to a recent report from Media Matters.
In the book, Jeffress wrote about a high school senior named “Susan” who had just revealed to the world that she is gay. When Jeffress asked her how she thinks God feels about her sexuality, Susan replied that she now understands that God "created me with these desires, desires that I have had since I was a little girl."
Breaking Banner
Mitch McConnell: ‘There is little to no sentiment in the Republican caucus for the motion to dismiss’
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Tuesday admitted that there is "little to no sentiment in the Republican caucus" supporting a motion to dismiss articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
At a press conference, McConnell told reporters that the Senate impeachment trial will likely begin next Tuesday.
“There is little to no sentiment in the Republican caucus for the motion to dismiss," McConnell said.
The Majority Leader went on to suggest that Republicans would call their own witnesses if Democrats insist on having having new testimony.
"I can’t imagine that only the witnesses that Democrats want to call would be called," he said.
‘Mueller told us this would keep happening’: Ex-FBI counterintelligence expert says Russian hacks are ‘the new normal’
In an MSNBC panel discussion Tuesday, former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence, Frank Figliuzzi, warned that American law has not kept up with technology. As a result, the laws and regulations on international hacking are ambiguous. The recent act by Russia to hack the Ukrainian oil and gas company Burisma to search for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden is exactly what former special counsel Robert Mueller cautioned would happen in 2020.
"We have been told, including by Bob Mueller, that Russians were doing this in an ongoing fashion," said Figliuzzi. "This is the new battlefield. This is the new normal. We're going to see this go on and on and on. And it may be Joe Biden that this is about right now, but every candidate should hunker down and get ready for foreign influence, hacking and propaganda."