Netflix appeals Brazil judge’s order to pull gay Christ comedy
Netflix filed an appeal to Brazil’s highest court Thursday after a judge issued a temporary injunction for the streaming service to pull a comedy that depicts Jesus Christ in a gay relationship.
The film entitled “The First Temptation of Christ”, by the Brazilian production company Porta dos Fundos, came out on December 3 and drew strong criticism from conservative politicians in the mainly Catholic country, the church itself and from evangelicals.
It depicts Jesus returning home with his boyfriend Orlando after 40 days in the desert, as Mary and Joseph plan a surprise party for Jesus’s 30th birthday. The satirical comedy was still available on Netflix Thursday.
“We strongly support artistic expression and we will fight to defend this important principle, which is the heart of great stories,” a spokesperson for the on-demand platform told AFP.
Supreme Court Justice Gilmar Mendes is handling Netflix’s appeal, according to the court’s website.
In a statement, Porta dos Fundos said it “opposed any act of censorship, violence, illegality, authoritarianism” and vowed to continue broadcasting its work.
On Christmas Eve, the production company’s headquarters in Rio de Janeiro were attacked with Molotov cocktails. No one was hurt. Police said several men with their faces covered took part in the assault.
Police have identified Eduardo Fauzi as a suspect after analyzing security camera footage. He fled to Russia.
The federal police asked Interpol Tuesday to issue a “Red Notice” for Fauzi, Brazil’s state media reported on Wednesday.
Fauzi still did not appear on the public list Thursday. A “red notice” is a request to police across the world to provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action. It is not an arrest warrant.
Federal police did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment.
Judge Benedicto Abicair said Wednesday he was ordering the film yanked for now so as to calm tempers until courts can consider the broader merits of a suit against the movie brought by a Catholic association called the Don Bosco Center for Faith and Culture.
Porta dos Fundos is an award-winning comedy producer founded in 2012. It garnered an international Emmy in 2018.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Trump White House begs government to stop labeling wall construction as ‘replacement barrier’
President Donald Trump hasn't managed to build much of the border wall he swears is under construction. Instead, the funding that was allocated to deal with the border was to repair the existing fence that runs from south of San Diego to the Rio Grande.
According to the Washington Post, however, Trump really wants the government to stop referring to it as a "replacement barrier," because it flies in the face of his lie about the wall being built.
Breaking Banner
Conservative columnist bashes Republicans for claim if you don’t support Trump you’re a terrorist
President Donald Trump and his cabinet officials have tried a new tactic against Democrats that harkens back to the Iraq War: If you don't support the president you're a terrorist. It's something that has infuriated conservative columnist Max Boot.
After Trump and his team decided to kill Iranian Gen. Qasem Suleimani, Democrats began asking questions about whether it would make the Middle East less safe. Given Suleimani's high profile there was a risk of turning him into a martyr, with fans turning to worship him and incite new attacks against the United States or American soldiers in retaliation. It was among the reasons that previous presidents decided that the risk was not worth the rewards.
Breaking Banner
Rudy Giuliani uncorks bizarre rant that demands Trump’s impeachment be ‘declared illegal’
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Thursday popped up on Twitter to uncork yet another rant against the president's impeachment in the House of Representatives.
In his latest tweet, the former New York mayor demanded that the entire impeachment be declared unlawful via some unexplained legal mechanism that appears nowhere in the United States Constitution.
"If this impeachment is not declared illegal it would remove the constitutional limitation of crimes on the power to impeach," Giuliani wrote. "It would allow the House to impeach for policy differences or political leverage. It would prevent a future president to raise any challenge to the most illegal, overbroad subpoena from any of the multitude of congressional committees and sub-committees. Anytime Congress disagrees, it could charge abuse of power."