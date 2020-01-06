Quantcast
Connect with us

New film shows how Trump and Joseph McCarthy exploited the same media weaknesses to gain power

Published

2 hours ago

on

A new documentary shows the parallels between the notorious Sen. Joseph McCarthy and President Donald Trump — who each exploited structural weaknesses in the U.S. news media to attack democracy.

McCarthy, a two-hour “American Experience” episode that will be broadcast Monday night on PBS, has been in the works since 2003, but its subject matter is eerily relevant in the Trump presidency, reported The Daily Beast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There was a media benefit to McCarthy existing,” says Jelani Cobb, a New Yorker writer and Columbia University journalism professor. “Editors knew that if you put a quote from Joe McCarthy on a headline above the fold on the front page of a newspaper, people were going to pick that newspaper up, that McCarthy was good copy. There was a kind of hyperbolic, sensational quality to McCarthy’s rhetoric that was very marketable. It sold papers.”

McCarthy, like Trump, seemed to understand that reporters wouldn’t challenge his lies for fear of looking biased.

“The American media wants to be objective,” says Timothy Naftali, New York University history professor. “That meant that if you were an elected official, you’d get press regardless of what you said. McCarthy understood this. McCarthy was willing to assert things that he knew weren’t true, and he did it with aplomb.”

President Dwight D. Eisenhower was appalled by McCarthy, a fellow Republican, but understood the senator’s symbiotic relationship with the media.

“(He) blamed the press for much of McCarthy’s popularity,” says historian and biographer Sam Tanenhaus. “He didn’t understand why newspapers and magazines kept reporting all of McCarthy’s allegations.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wisconsin Republican’s first Senate term had been so unremarkable that McCarthy feared he would not be re-elected in 1952, until he stumbled upon the conspiracy theory that made him infamous.

McCarthy was sent by GOP leaders to speak to the Women’s Republican Club in Wheeling, West Virginia, where he claimed — with no evidence whatsoever — there were 205 Communists operating undercover within the U.S. State Department.

“He called back to his office and he asked his secretary, ‘Are we getting any publicity?’” says Donald Ritchie, the Senate’s former official historian, “and she said, ‘We’re getting a lot of publicity!’ His secretary described him as being almost intoxicated with the joy and excitement of getting this much attention for a story.”

ADVERTISEMENT

McCarthy’s lies got bigger and more brazen, and correcting them became “a sheer exercise in fatigue” for the press, Cobb says.

“There were some people who were never going to part with the idea that Joseph McCarthy represented maybe some sort of truculent patriotism,” Cobb says, but the senator’s fire quickly dimmed after the Senate overwhelmingly voted to censure him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The press, and the public, quickly lost interest, and McCarthy’s political career was over — and he died from cirrhosis of the liver a few years later, at age 48.

“Once McCarthy was censured, the press began to ignore him,” says NYU history professor David Oshinsky. “The gravy train was over. The conveyor belt was gone. Nobody cared.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Historian: The death of the Tea Party has been greatly exaggerated — Donald Trump embodies their real core beliefs

Published

59 mins ago

on

January 6, 2020

By

Ten years ago, the Tea Party was big news. The Tea Party announced itself just as I began writing political op-eds in 2009. I found them deeply disturbing. They proclaimed their allegiance to freedom as loudly as they threatened mine. I didn’t agree with their economic claims that the deficit was America’s biggest problem, and I suspected their pose as the best protectors of the Constitution was a front for less reasonable beliefs about race, gender, and religion.

This story first appeared at History News Network.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘If the GOP is not yet a fascist party, it is well on its way to becoming one’: A historian reflects on the return of Fascism

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 6, 2020

By

Back in 1941, the year of my birth, fascism stood on the brink of conquering the world. During the preceding decades, movements of the Radical Right?mobilized by demagogues into a cult of virulent nationalism, racial and religious hatred, and militarism?had made great strides in nations around the globe.  By the end of 1941, fascist Germany, Italy, and Japan, having launched massive military invasions of other lands, where they were assisted by local rightwing collaborators, had conquered much of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

It was a grim time.

This story originally appeared at History News Network. 

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

New film shows how Trump and Joseph McCarthy exploited the same media weaknesses to gain power

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 6, 2020

By

A new documentary shows the parallels between the notorious Sen. Joseph McCarthy and President Donald Trump -- who each exploited structural weaknesses in the U.S. news media to attack democracy.

McCarthy, a two-hour "American Experience" episode that will be broadcast Monday night on PBS, has been in the works since 2003, but its subject matter is eerily relevant in the Trump presidency, reported The Daily Beast.

“There was a media benefit to McCarthy existing,” says Jelani Cobb, a New Yorker writer and Columbia University journalism professor. “Editors knew that if you put a quote from Joe McCarthy on a headline above the fold on the front page of a newspaper, people were going to pick that newspaper up, that McCarthy was good copy. There was a kind of hyperbolic, sensational quality to McCarthy’s rhetoric that was very marketable. It sold papers.”

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image