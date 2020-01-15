New Trump revelations are a ‘fecal iceberg’ that will only lead to more damning info: Rick Wilson
On Wednesday’s edition of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” former GOP strategist Rick Wilson laid out how the new revelations from the Lev Parnas documents affect President Donald Trump’s legal and political situation.
“All of it was this corrupt, second-tier channel, as the letter proves, by Rudy [Giuliani] and by Parnas and by all these people in this pyramid of skells and weirdos and mooks,” said Wilson. “And all of these people that were involved in this, they’re out of the State Department chain. All the claims that the State Department had anything to do with this are just flatly wrong. They were the ones trying to figure out where this outside influence is coming from.”
“I think this is not the last thing we’re going to see,” continued Wilson. “I always describe the Trump situation as a fecal iceberg. There’s always more badness under the water. You’re always going to find more and more and more of these kind of things. And I think that this evidence that’s come out today, it points a lot of things directly. One of the people listed in the Parnas notes is a guy named Brian Ballard. He’s Trump’s favorite lobbyist … Brian Ballard’s employee Pam Bondi, who works for Ballard, who is a Ballard Partners employee, is now in the White House running the impeachment defense. The Parnas things are like a Rosetta Stone to the entire affair.”
“If I were these people, I would not have any fear though,” added Wilson grimly. “What’s going to happen? The only people who should be afraid are American diplomats that cross Donald Trump. Bill Barr will never lift a finger to pursue justice if it gets in the way of Donald Trump’s political situation. It’s a sick situation.”
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
Nicolle Wallace thinks there may be 14 GOP senators who will vote for Bolton to testify
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace suggested that as many as 14 Republican senators would vote to allow former National Security Advisor John Bolton to testify in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
Wallace has known Bolton for almost 20 years and the two served together in the George W. Bush administration.
"And I think too, to bring it back to growing support in the Senate, I remember the day the news broke that Bolton was offering himself up, willing to testify if subpoenaed, I suspected he knew where four votes might be hidden," Wallace noted.
Four is the number of Republicans who would need to vote with Democrats to allow witnesses.
Breaking Banner
‘Uninterested in evidence’: Embattled Susan Collins blasted for dismissing threats to Ukraine Ambassador Yovanovitch
U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) is once again under fire, this time for discounting and dismissing just-revealed threats to then-Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. The House of Representatives was just given intensely disturbing texts from indicted Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, which allegedly show him and a Trump donor now running for Congress.
Scientists find powerhouses that fight tumors from within
Lurking deep inside some tumors are "factories" full of immune cells that help the body fight a rearguard action against cancer and are key to helping some patients recover, new research shows.
In recent years doctors have turned to a new treatment for cancer, immunotherapy, which works by leveraging the body's own immune system to fight tumors.
The technique has largely focused on white blood cells called T-cells, which are "trained" to recognize and attack cancer cells.
But the innovative treatment only works well for around 20 percent of patients, and researchers have been trying to understand why some people respond better than others.