New Ukraine docs mean the Senate must not sanction a ‘GOP-approved cover up’: Ex-prosecutor

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, a damning new tranche of unredacted documents from Pentagon officials added more evidence that President Donald Trump personally orchestrated the Ukraine scheme, even as his own advisers feared that it may be against the law.

Writing on Twitter, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance said that the new documents reveal the urgency to allow new witnesses and testimony at the Senate impeachment trial:

Unredacted emails reveal the Pentagon feared Trump was breaking the law with Ukraine aid hold

Published

28 mins ago

on

January 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's decision to withhold military aid from Ukraine has been a key point of contention in House impeachment hearings, as Trump-defending Republicans have argued that the hold on the aid just coincidentally came during a time when the president was pressing the Ukrainian government to investigate his prospective 2020 political opponent.

However, Just Security has now examined unredacted emails that show officials within the Pentagon viewed Trump's Ukraine aid hold with increasing alarm and were concerned that the president was breaking the law.

‘CRIME OF THE CENTURY’: Trump rages at ‘Dirty (Filthy) Cops’ who took down his associates

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump ranted that his indicted and imprisoned associates were the victims of the "crime of the century" in an early morning Twitter rant.

The president, who's still vacationing at his Mar-A-Lago resort, wailed about his associates who've been prosecuted for various crimes since his election and attacked the "filthy" law enforcement officers who busted them.

"A lot of very good people were taken down by a small group of Dirty (Filthy) Cops, politicians, government officials, and an investigation that was illegally started & that SPIED on my campaign," Trump tweeted.

Democrats are collectively going to crush Trump in last quarter’s fundraising — here are the details

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 2, 2020

By

Although President Donald Trump's reelection campaign reported a hefty haul of $46 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, that total will very likely be dwarfed by the cumulative donations made to Democratic presidential candidates.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) announced that his campaign raised $34.5 million last quarter, while South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg raised $24.7 million, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang raised $16.5 million.

This means that those three candidates alone raised a total of more than $75 million last quarter, which blows past Trump's Q4 2019 total.

Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel estimates that the Democratic field "is easily going to double" Trump's fundraising, which he says is not normal for an incumbent president.

