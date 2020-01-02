New Ukraine docs mean the Senate must not sanction a ‘GOP-approved cover up’: Ex-prosecutor

On Thursday, a damning new tranche of unredacted documents from Pentagon officials added more evidence that President Donald Trump personally orchestrated the Ukraine scheme, even as his own advisers feared that it may be against the law.

Writing on Twitter, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance said that the new documents reveal the urgency to allow new witnesses and testimony at the Senate impeachment trial:

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone with common sense knows Trump is withholding witnesses & documents from Congress because they prove his impeachable conduct. Newly obtained, unredacted emails from a Trump appointee show Trump personally directed the scheme. Witnesses must testify. https://t.co/hAAaPkhC2a — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 2, 2020

Witnesses must testify. Otherwise, the Senate impeachment trial is just a GOP-approved cover up: "What is clear is that it all came down to the president and what he wanted; no one else appears to have supported his position." — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 2, 2020