New video shows RNC’s Ronna McDaniel warmly greeting indicted henchman Igor Fruman: ‘Good to see you — so glad you’re here!’
A newly released video shows Republican National Committee Chairman Ronna McDaniel warmly greeting Igor Fruman, one of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s former henchmen who has since been indicted on campaign finance fraud charges.
Politico reports that the video was taken by Fruman at a GOP donor event at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in 2018, and it shows McDaniel seemingly showing familiarity with the now-indicted henchman.
“Good to see you — so glad you’re here!” she says as she approaches him.
Footage at the event also shows that Fruman was assigned a seat directly across from McDaniel, which suggests that the two had some familiarity with one another prior to the event.
Shortly after McDaniel greets Fruman, the president himself can be seen walking into the room.
Later in the video, Fruman’s alleged co-conspirator, Lev Parnas, can be seen taking a picture of the president. The president has repeatedly said that he does not know Parnas, even though multiple photographs, audio recordings and videos have shown the two men meeting with and talking to one another.
Adam Schiff: ‘They’ve just undermined their entire argument’ saying Giuliani was acting on foreign policy
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) just pointed out another conflicting argument that President Donald Trump's lawyers made that takes down their own arguments.
Pat Philbin told the Senate that there was no foreign policy being carried out by a private citizen, specifically speaking to Rudy Giuliani, who was in Ukraine working to get information for the president. Giuliani even went so far as to send a letter to then newly elected Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying he was acting on behalf of, and with the authorization of, the U.S. president.
Philbin said that Giuliani was merely a source of information for the president because he knew about Ukraine and frequently spoke to Trump.
‘We now have an all-powerful president’ who can do whatever he wants ‘with no oversight’: Former prosecutor
An MSNBC panel discussion with a slate of Republicans and legal scholars lamented that it is clear the Republican Senate is delivering omnipotence to President Donald Trump.
As the impeachment trial took a break, former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance explained that the Republican Senate is handing Trump all of the power he wants.
"The problem is [John] Bolton is not just one witness," Vance said. "Bolton testifies and the fear has to be that it opens the door on other witnesses who then have to testify. Whether it's [Mick] Mulvaney, other witnesses Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) asked for, and maybe the sudden, apparent victory begins to dissolve over time."
