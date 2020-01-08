Quantcast
Newly released docs reveal the lengths to which the Trump administration tried to stop Ukraine ambassador from testifying

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, watchdog group American Oversight published 42 new documents turned over by the State Department regarding the scheme to use military aid to pressure Ukraine into producing dirt against former Vice President Joe Biden.

One of the key facts detailed in the documents is a series of emails in which a State Department attorney instructed former Ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch not to testify in the impeachment inquiry in the House — an instruction she emphatically rebuffed.

Yovanovich, who was dismissed at the apparent urging of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, raised concerns about the pressure campaign on Ukraine, and gave crucial testimony to House Democrats that contributed to the decision to pass the articles of impeachment.

