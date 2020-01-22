Quantcast
Connect with us

Newly released emails show White House prepared to freeze Ukraine aid hours before Trump’s phone call

Published

4 mins ago

on

White House budget officials were preparing to freeze aid to Ukraine the night before President Donald Trump’s infamous July 25 phone call to the country’s new president, according to newly released emails.

The Office of Management and Budget handed over nearly 200 pages of records related to the president’s actions toward Ukraine to the transparency group American Oversight, and one of the heavily redacted emails from July 24 shows OMB officials shared a “Ukraine Prep Memo” with Michael Duffey, reported CNN.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duffey, a political appointee and the office’s associate director of national security, played a direct role in carrying out Trump’s funding freeze.

“We will be standing by to answer any questions that you have and are happy to schedule time to discuss if you like,” wrote OMB official Paul Denaro to Duffey.

The emails were released as Senate Republicans were voting in the impeachment trial to block Democratic motions for subpoenas for additional documents related to the Ukraine scheme.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Newly released emails show White House prepared to freeze Ukraine aid hours before Trump’s phone call

Published

2 mins ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

White House budget officials were preparing to freeze aid to Ukraine the night before President Donald Trump's infamous July 25 phone call to the country's new president, according to newly released emails.

The Office of Management and Budget handed over nearly 200 pages of records related to the president's actions toward Ukraine to the transparency group American Oversight, and one of the heavily redacted emails from July 24 shows OMB officials shared a “Ukraine Prep Memo” with Michael Duffey, reported CNN.

Continue Reading

Ana Kasparian's #NoFilter

Trump impeachment trial: 4 stories from first day spell doom for Mitch McConnell

Published

57 mins ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

If the score was kept for the first day of the impeachment trial, it would show hefty losses for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

As Former Special Counsel for the Department of Defense, Ryan Goodman, pointed out, four major headlines perfectly reflect the cracks in the strangle-hold McConnell has had on his party.

First, McConnell was forced to change the impeachment hearing rules. After a huge uprising by Americans demanding to be able to watch the impeachment trial during normal human hours, senators told McConnell he'd lost the votes to hold proceedings after midnight.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Disease fanboy’: Internet slams NBC conservative for ‘rooting for pandemic’ to distract from Trump impeachment trial

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

Hugh Hewitt is once again under fire, this time for almost appearing to be glad a deadly SARS-related virus has been diagnosed in a patient in Washington state – saying additional diagnoses will take the focus away from the Senate's historic impeachment trial. Hewitt is a conservative Washington Post columnist, radio host, MSNBC and NBC contributor, and law professor who went from being a "Never-Trumper" to all-in for President Donald Trump.

"People care much more for their health than theater," said Hewitt via Twitter, referring to Trump's impeachment trial. The SARS-related virus, known as the Wuhan coronavirus, is named for an area of China where it was first found. It "has infected more than 300 people and killed six in an outbreak that has struck China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan and now the US," CNN reports.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image