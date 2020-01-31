‘Nobody left in the GOP to believe in’: Conservative explains how ‘crazy fringe’ has destroyed the Republican Party

In a column for the Daily Beast, longtime conservative Matt Lewis lamented the final collapse of the Republican Party that appears to have gone all-in on supporting Donald Trump, walking in mindless lockstep like “zombies” behind him and allowing him to do as he pleases.

As Lewis notes, “Whether it’s obsessing over outing a whistleblower, threatening to call Hunter Biden as a witness, or suggesting that it doesn’t matter if Trump committed a quid pro quo, today’s Republicans are pathetic, embarrassing, and disappointing,” before adding, “Some are more disappointing than others. “

Singling out two GOP senators he is particularly disappointed in — Sens. Tim Scott (R-SC) and Pat Toomey (R-PA) — Lewis writes, “I give up. There is nobody left in the GOP to believe in.”

“This realization might seem obvious to you, but having hope wasn’t always so crazy. Not long ago, there existed, somewhere between the moderate establishment and the crazy fringe, a pocket of thoughtful, young conservatives who might’ve led the party into the future,” he explained, before adding in disgust, “In their infinite wisdom, Republican voters chose to promote a septuagenarian, former Democratic vulgarian named Donald Trump as the party’s standard-bearer instead.”

With Republican senators all but certain to let Donald Trump remain in office, Lewis lambasted them for turning a blind eye to what former national security advisor might have had to offer.

“Sure, it might have been nice if the House had done more to compel witnesses to testify. But John Bolton, the main witness everyone is talking about, resisted overtures to testify in the House before stunning everyone by announcing that he would comply with a subpoena to testify in the Senate,” he wrote. “If your goal is to find the truth, there is no good reason not to have Bolton testify.”

“Indeed, the only reason that you would choose not to hear from this relevant and credible witness is you prioritize protecting the president over discovering the truth, can’t handle the cognitive dissonance of hearing evidence and then voting against your conscience (and violating your oath), or both,” he wrote before concluding, “Neither of these reasons are worthy of respect.”

You can read more here (subscription required).