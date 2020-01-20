‘Not supposed to be that way!’ Bitter Trump whines about Senate possibly letting John Bolton testify

President Donald Trump on Monday whined about the Senate potentially letting former national security adviser John Bolton testify during his impeachment trial.

“They didn’t want John Bolton and others in the House,” the president wrote on Twitter. “They were in too much of a rush. Now they want them all in the Senate. Not supposed to be that way!”

ADVERTISEMENT

In reality, the House impeachment investigators tried to get Bolton to testify during their inquiry, but he refused to appear unless he got legal clearance to do so. However, Bolton has now offered to testify before the Senate even though he did not comply with House requests to do the same.

Trump followed up this attack with another angry tweet targeting Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

“Cryin’ Chuck Schumer is now asking for ‘fairness’, when he and the Democrat House members worked together to make sure I got ZERO fairness in the House,” Trump wrote. “So, what else is new?”

The House of Representatives did actually give Trump the opportunity to have legal representation at House hearings, but he declined because he did not want to give the impeachment process any legitimacy.

They didn’t want John Bolton and others in the House. They were in too much of a rush. Now they want them all in the Senate. Not supposed to be that way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Cryin’ Chuck Schumer is now asking for “fairness”, when he and the Democrat House members worked together to make sure I got ZERO fairness in the House. So, what else is new? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2020