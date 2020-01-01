Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Nothing but broken promises’: Tax group blasts Trump’s colossal failure with GOP tax bill

Published

1 min ago

on

Frank Clemente and William Rice from Americans for Tax Fairness issued a scathing editorial in the Los Angeles Times Wednesday about the failed Republican tax bill that not only left the middle-class behind it has failed in nearly everything promised.

Jan. 1, 2020, marks the two-year anniversary of the enacting of the GOP tax cut, and there is plenty of data showing the impact didn’t meet the promises made by the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Rushed through Congress by a Republican majority, the Trump-GOP tax cuts were promoted as a boon for the middle class,” wrote Clemente and Rice. “Yet in 2020, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, the richest 1% of taxpayers will get an average tax cut of around $50,000, 75 times more than the average cut for the bottom 80 percent.”

One significant reason the law helped the wealthy so much more is that it employed the tired Republican idea of “trickle-down economics,” which gives hefty tax breaks to the wealthy and corporations saying that it will filter down to workers and filter through the economy. The reality is that corporations chose not to invest in employees but stock buy-backs and other corporate benefits.

To make matters worse, the law created so many tax loopholes that tax collection from corporations collapsed. With fewer revenues coming into the federal government, the deficit Republicans once claimed was too high, has ballooned to the highest ever.

“ITEP found that the effective corporate tax rate for 379 profitable Fortune 500 corporations was just 11.3 percent last year,” wrote Clemente and Rice. “That’s about half the rate Trump’s new law established, which slashed the previous rate by 40 percent. More than 90 corporate titans — including Amazon, Chevron, FedEx, IBM, General Motors and Netflix — paid zero in federal income taxes last year.”

The called the claim that the tax cuts would benefit the middle class “phony.” Trump even claimed that the new law would “cost me a fortune,” as a wealthy taxpayer. One of the greatest pieces of evidence that it was all a lie came from Trump’s last-minute promise before the 2018 election that he was working on a “middle-class tax cut.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s going to be a tax reduction of 10 percent for the middle class,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Oct. 23, 2018. “Business will not enter into it, and this will be on top of the tax reduction that the middle class has already gotten, and we’re putting in a resolution probably this week.”

Over a year later, neither Trump nor Republicans have proposed such a tax cut.

“Trump and his family have undoubtedly benefited by millions of dollars from at least five features of the law, ranging from lower top tax rates to a weakened estate tax,” wrote Clemente and Rice. “Of course, we can’t be sure exactly how much they’ve saved because Trump refuses to release his tax returns.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump claimed that the GOP tax cut would result in a raise of $4,000 for working families. His

Trump promised his corporate tax cuts would result in an average pay raise of $4,000 for working families. His economic advisers claimed $9,000. Their report also said that wages would increase as a result of the tax cuts. All three of the claims were false.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Census data show that median family income instead grew by about $500 in the first year after the tax cuts, the smallest annual increase in five years,” Clemente and Rice said. “A close look at [the] Bureau of Labor Statistics figures shows that the growth rate in wages was just 0.4 percent in the two years since the tax cut. Compare that with wage growth of 0.7 percent in the last two years of President Obama’s administration.”

Meanwhile, the wealthy scored big. “In 2018, owners of the elite group of non-corporate businesses that earned more than $1 million received nearly half the benefits from the part of the law touted as a small-business tax cut,” the report said.

Still, Trump intends to run his 2020 campaign touting his economic success. Clearly, that success was only isolated to a few.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full editorial at The LA Times.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Melania Trump is a robot — and she is ‘going haywire’: best-selling author Chrissy Teigen

Published

38 mins ago

on

January 1, 2020

By

Chrissy Teigen had harsh words for the first family after seeing a clip of the Trump's at the president's New Year's Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago.

The couple spoke to reporters while walking the red carpet -- yes, there was red carpet -- and looked ahead to the coming year.

The couple was asked about their New Year's resolutions.

"Peace on the world," the first lady replied.

"Peace is right," the president agreed. "But I'm not sure you're supposed to say a resolution out loud."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The outcome of Trump’s impeachment isn’t preordained — because he keeps making things worse: ex-Obama attorney

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 1, 2020

By

Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal posted a hopeful analysis of the dynamics at play during the upcoming Senate impeachment trial.

Katyal explained multiple examples of Trump acting guilty that have left Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in a weakened political position -- a trend that could continue.

And Katyal suggested that Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) could be joined by at least one other Republican to pass a resolution giving the power to call witnesses to Chief Justice John Roberts.

And he said Trump should testify in his defense.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Mike Pompeo cancels Ukraine trip to monitor embassy attack in Iraq

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump bombed Iranian targets in Iraq and Syria last week only to be faced with massive protests and attacks on the U.S. Embassy Tuesday.

As a result of the unrest, Pompeo has announced that he will cancel his scheduled trip to Ukraine so he can monitor the situation at the embassy.

After announcing that he was withdrawing troops, Trump was forced to send more American soldiers back to the Middle East due to the situation.

Trump is continuing his vacation at Mar-a-Lago where he spent another day on the golf course.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image