NYC Bar Association gives Bill Barr a stunning rebuke — and asks Congress to investigate him for bias

Published

8 mins ago

on

The New York City Bar Association has taken the extraordinary step of asking Congress to investigate Attorney General Bill Barr for being too politically biased to faithfully execute his duties as America’s top law enforcement official.

Bloomberg reports that the Bar Association is claiming that Barr’s recent statements and actions indicate that he may be enabling and encouraging “political partisans willing to use the levers of government to empower certain groups over others.”

The association also accuses Barr of disregarding “fundamental obligations in several public statements during the past few months,” including his duty to “act impartially, to avoid even the appearance of partiality and impropriety, and to avoid manifesting bias, prejudice or partisanship in the exercise of official responsibilities.”

Among the statements by Barr cited by the association to support their charges against him were his speech made last October at the University of Notre Dame in which he vowed to put the Department of Justice “at the forefront” in the battles against the “forces of secularization” that he said were harming America’s traditional moral order.

According to Bloomberg, this “appears to be the first time the New York bar or any comparable bar association has asked Congress to investigate a sitting attorney general.”

Read the whole letter at the NYC Bar Association's website.

