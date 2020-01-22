‘Oh god he’s on about toilets again’: Trump mocked for blurting out ‘NO PRESSURE’ as Schiff prosecutes him in the Senate

This Wednesday, House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff gave his opening argument at President Trump’s Senate impeachment trial.

“When a man unprincipled in private life desperate in his fortune, bold in his temper, possessed of considerable talents, having the advantage of military habits—despotic in his ordinary demeanor—known to have scoffed in private at the principles of liberty—when such a man is seen to mount the hobby horse of popularity—to join in the cry of danger to liberty—to take every opportunity of embarrassing the General Government & bringing it under suspicion—to flatter and fall in with all the non sense of the zealots of the day—It may justly be suspected that his object is to throw things into confusion that he may ‘ride the storm and direct the whirlwind,'” Schiff said while reading from his prepared remarks.

As Schiff read his argument, Trump took to Twitter and sarcastically wrote in all caps, “NO PRESSURE.”

“NO PRESSURE” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2020

Never hesitant to point out the irony in Trump’s remarks, Twitter piled on, with some referencing Trump’s past complaints about the water pressure of showers, sinks and, yes, toilets:

Trump having trouble with his toilet again. pic.twitter.com/53dhxpBXkS — SarahCA 💙🌊 REMOVE 45* (@SarahBCalif) January 22, 2020

As Trump flushes the toilet. https://t.co/2IkFYzQLUg — Sylvia 💙 (@Slymoonchild) January 22, 2020

"NO PRESSURE" = "I'M SCARED SHITLESS." In trump-speak. — Jeff Daugherty (@Jeffd735) January 22, 2020

Is Trumps windmill cancer affecting his Blood Pressure again.. — Gina Fitzgerald (@ginafitz01) January 22, 2020

Translation: “PRESSURE” I am under pressure and I’m panicked I am caught. I project my fear of pressure in disturbing speeches, where I obsess on toilet pressure. I want the pressure to go away down the drain. I, Donald Trump, am under pressure from everywhere and am afraid. — Lisa Baginski (@baginski_lisa) January 22, 2020

It appears that Trump is also having trouble with the toilets at Davos. Keep flushing, Donnie. Keep flushing. https://t.co/Ln90Lx7ymT — Mark Sumner (@Devilstower) January 22, 2020

Love that song! Dun nuh nuh nuh nuh nuh nuh Dun nuh nuh nuh nuh nuh nuh NO PRESSURE https://t.co/eKqM5dxxnD — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) January 22, 2020