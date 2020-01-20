Quantcast
Packers fans pile on Pence for jinxing team with boast they’d beat ‘Nancy Pelosi’s 49ers’ at rally last week

Published

1 min ago

on

Looking for someone to blame after the Green Bay Packers failed to make it to the Super Bowl, suffering a crushing defeat by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, fans of the midwestern team turned their ire on Vice President Mike Pence because he jumped on the Packer bandwagon last week at a rally saying they would beat “Nancy Pelosi’s 49ers.”

With Packers fans facing the rest of a cold winter without their beloved team still in the hunt for their first title in years, Pence took a beating on Twitter for his comments with one fan claiming, “Pence jinxed us.”

You can see a few comments below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
