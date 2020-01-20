Packers fans pile on Pence for jinxing team with boast they’d beat ‘Nancy Pelosi’s 49ers’ at rally last week

Looking for someone to blame after the Green Bay Packers failed to make it to the Super Bowl, suffering a crushing defeat by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, fans of the midwestern team turned their ire on Vice President Mike Pence because he jumped on the Packer bandwagon last week at a rally saying they would beat “Nancy Pelosi’s 49ers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With Packers fans facing the rest of a cold winter without their beloved team still in the hunt for their first title in years, Pence took a beating on Twitter for his comments with one fan claiming, “Pence jinxed us.”

You can see a few comments below:

Pence jinxed us. This is why we lost https://t.co/frJ0Yv5VA6 — Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) January 20, 2020

Mike Pence makes a football game about politics which shows the mindset of the Trump Administration. He probably did jinx the Packers. — Mike Vanriel (@MikeVanriel2) January 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Damn now im excited the 49ers won even though I was going for the Packers, as long Mike Pence makes himself look like an ass im happy — Greg (@1984_greg) January 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

So THIS is what jinxed the Packers …. https://t.co/U5uuAV24oP — Dog Lover (@DogLovinBear) January 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You know who did this to you, Wisconsin. Vote accordingly. https://t.co/PjpamsA9ZP — George Scriban (@scribandotcom) January 20, 2020

Mike Pence, who I hope bet on the Packers without telling Mother. https://t.co/dPMIzTni6q — Annelise (@mz_annelise) January 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Frankly it's all Mike Pence's fault the Packers lost. He tried to claim them as his own because Pelosi likes the 49ers. Shouldn't have picked sides for a cheer, that cursed us. — Anxious E (@SuperEradicator) January 20, 2020

Fake Christian Mike Pence told Wisconsin voters he would be praying God sends the Packers to the SB. Because it's just so horrible that Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) held the criminal accountable. San Francisco is going to the SB. More useless stupidity from this failed administration. — Scott Matteson (@scott_matteson) January 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Pence cursed Green Bay for real. — ProfB (@AntheaButler) January 20, 2020