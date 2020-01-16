Parnas claims Trump and Giuliani tasked him with a ‘secret mission’ to Ukraine at a 2018 White House party: CNN
On CNN Thursday, anchor Poppy Harlow reported that indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas has made a startling new claim in his latest interview concerning President Donald Trump’s involvement in the Ukraine scheme, and the extent to which he gave orders to both Parnas and his partner Igor Fruman.
“CNN has learned that both those men had a private meeting with the president and with Rudy Giuliani. This happened at a White House party in December of 2018,” said Harlow. “And Parnas says during that meeting, the president talked about tasking him and his business partner with what he describes as a ‘secret mission’. A mission in order to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate, who? Joe Biden.”
Watch below:
CNN
WATCH: Vulnerable GOP senator flips out when CNN asks her about new Lev Parnas bombshells
Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) was confronted with recent evidence about President Donald Trump's role in the Ukraine scandal and it didn't go well.
When CNN's Manu Raju asked her if she would consider the trove of documents released by Rudy Giuliani's associate Lev Parnas. Instead of having a rational conversation about facts and information, McSally snapped at the reporter and refused to speak to him.
“You’re a liberal hack! I’m not talking to you. You’re a liberal hack,” she said, according to Raju. She then walked into a Senate hearing room.
McSally is in a tough election. She was appointed to the post after losing her race in 2019. McSally now faces off against astronaut Mark Kelly, the husband of former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-AZ) who was attacked and shot during a town hall. The Senate seat was previously held by the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), though McSally's poll numbers are not looking good.
CNN
Parnas claims Trump and Giuliani tasked him with a ‘secret mission’ to Ukraine at a 2018 White House party: CNN
On CNN Thursday, anchor Poppy Harlow reported that indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas has made a startling new claim in his latest interview concerning President Donald Trump's involvement in the Ukraine scheme, and the extent to which he gave orders to both Parnas and his partner Igor Fruman.
"CNN has learned that both those men had a private meeting with the president and with Rudy Giuliani. This happened at a White House party in December of 2018," said Harlow. "And Parnas says during that meeting, the president talked about tasking him and his business partner with what he describes as a 'secret mission'. A mission in order to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate, who? Joe Biden."
CNN
Ukraine opens criminal investigation into surveillance of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch: report
On Thursday, CNN's Fred Pleitgen reported that Ukraine is opening its own criminal investigation into the apparent stalking and surveillance of former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.
"They said they're basing all this on the materials made public by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence," said Pleitgen. "All those text messages and similar communications that were published over the past 24 hours. And then a key part of the statement I want to read. It says, Ukraine's position is not to interfere in the domestic affairs of the United States of America. However, the published references cited by the media contain a possible violation of the law of Ukraine and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which protects the rights of a diplomat on the territory of a foreign country."