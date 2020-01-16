Parnas claims Trump and Giuliani tasked him with a ‘secret mission’ to Ukraine at a 2018 White House party: CNN

On CNN Thursday, anchor Poppy Harlow reported that indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas has made a startling new claim in his latest interview concerning President Donald Trump’s involvement in the Ukraine scheme, and the extent to which he gave orders to both Parnas and his partner Igor Fruman.

“CNN has learned that both those men had a private meeting with the president and with Rudy Giuliani. This happened at a White House party in December of 2018,” said Harlow. “And Parnas says during that meeting, the president talked about tasking him and his business partner with what he describes as a ‘secret mission’. A mission in order to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate, who? Joe Biden.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below: