Pastor declares Mike Pence ‘one of the most persecuted Christians’ during vice president’s appearance at MLK celebration
This Sunday during an MLK celebration at the Holy City Church of God in Christ in Raleigh, Tennessee, where Vice President Mike Pence was in attendance, Bishop Vincent Mathews Jr. referred to Pence as “one of the “most persecuted Christians in America,” according to The Christian Post.
“One thing I love about this man of God … is that he is one of the most persecuted Christians in America,” Mathews Jr. said. “The biggest criticism that he gets all over television and everywhere else is that he actually believes the Bible. They hate him for believing the Bible.”
In his speech to the 800-member congregation, Pence praised Dr. King as “one of the heroes of my youth.”
Frankly, to be here in Memphis on this occasion, the city where he spent his last days, is deeply humbling to me. He left this world too soon. April 4th, 1968, at the age of 39,” Pence said.
While Mathews Jr. assured the audience that Pence wasn’t in attendance as a campaign stunt, Pence nevertheless made sure to rattle off some of President Trump’s policy goals, including the $250 million in annual funding to historically black colleges and universities permanent under federal law thanks to the Trump administration. As The Christian Post points out, parishioners of the Church of God in Christ are predominantly African American.
Pastor declares Mike Pence ‘one of the most persecuted Christians’ during vice president’s appearance at MLK celebration
This Sunday during an MLK celebration at the Holy City Church of God in Christ in Raleigh, Tennessee, where Vice President Mike Pence was in attendance, Bishop Vincent Mathews Jr. referred to Pence as "one of the “most persecuted Christians in America,” according to The Christian Post.
“One thing I love about this man of God ... is that he is one of the most persecuted Christians in America," Mathews Jr. said. "The biggest criticism that he gets all over television and everywhere else is that he actually believes the Bible. They hate him for believing the Bible."
Kellyanne Conway links Trump impeachment to the injustices Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. fought
On Martin Luther King Day Senior Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway linked the President Donald Trump being impeached to the injustices civil rights hero Dr. King fought.
NBC News' White House Correspondent Geoff Bennett says he asked Conway how President Trump is observing Martin Luther King Day today.
I asked White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway how Trump is observing King Day. Conway said, "Well, I can tell you that the president is preparing for Davos" and she then linked Trump's impeachment to the kinds of injustice that Dr. King fought against.
Breaking Banner
‘Your reaction just confirms it’s true’: Internet mocks Trump fuming about ‘Stable Genius’ book
President Donald Trump is miffed that a new book that addresses his childish behavior and ignorance is so popular.
"Another Fake Book by two third rate Washington Post reporters, has already proven to be inaccurately reported, to their great embarrassment, all for the purpose of demeaning and belittling a President who is getting great things done for our Country, at a record clip. Thank you!" Trump tweeted on Saturday.
Trump then retweeted himself Monday, calling the reporters "losers" and saying the stories were all made up.
"Two stone cold losers from Amazon WP. Almost every story is a made up lie, just like corrupt pol Shifty Schiff, who fraudulently made up my call with Ukraine. Fiction!" Trump tweeted.