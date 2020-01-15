Pelosi announces ‘managers’ who will prosecute the case against Trump in the Senate

On Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the selections for House “managers” who will argue for removal of President Donald Trump in the Senate trial and deliver the facts of the case.

The team tapped to be managers will be led by House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), and also includes House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), House Democratic Caucus chairman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), and Reps. Jason Crow (D-CO), Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Sylvia Garcia (D-TX), and Val Demings (D-FL).

The articles of impeachment are expected to be physically delivered to the Senate this afternoon, and the impeachment trial will begin next week, with both Trump and House Democrats presenting their evidence. The Senate may or may not vote to bring in new evidence and witnesses before advancing to the final vote.