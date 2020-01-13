Quantcast
Pelosi nails Trump after he demands ‘fairness’ and lies about witnesses in impeachment

23 mins ago

Nancy Pelosi clap

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) rarely responds to President Donald Trump’s tweets, but she did so Monday.

Trump tweeted that Democrats wouldn’t allow Republicans to have witnesses or lawyers in the House hearings. It’s a talking point that has been disproven time and again.

“‘We demand fairness’ shouts Pelosi and the Do Nothing Democrats, yet the Dems in the House wouldn’t let us have 1 witness, no lawyers or even ask questions. It was the most unfair witch-hunt in the history of Congress!” Trump tweeted.

Pelosi responded: “In the Clinton impeachment process, 66 witnesses were allowed to testify including 3 in the Senate trial, and 90,000 pages of documents were turned over. Trump was too afraid to let any of his top aides testify & covered up every single document. The Senate must #EndTheCoverUp”

The Republicans were allowed both witnesses and lawyers at their trial. According to a letter sent by Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), Republicans wanted David Hale, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Tim Morrison, former Senior Director for European and Russian affairs on the NSC and Ambassador Kurt Volker. The other witnesses the GOP called had to do with the conspiracy theory about Burisma and former Vice President Joe Biden and his family.

Other witnesses were blocked by Trump.

During the Judiciary Committee Hearing, Democrats called two lawyers, Noah Feldman and Pamela Karlan. Republicans called Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University, who has written extensively about impeachment.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
