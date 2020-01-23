Pennsylvania’s presidential election could be too close to call for days because of a new law
PHILADELPHIA — People holding their breath to see how Pennsylvania votes in the 2020 presidential election might not want to wait up too late on election night.While the unofficial and more immediatel…
‘This is bad news for Trump’: Morning Joe drops bombshell on president over blowback from impeachment trial
Referring to a new poll that shows Donald Trump is losing to virtually every Democrat who is running for their party's presidential nomination, the panel on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" suggested the president may survive impeachment but not the 2020 election.
"Why don't we see what the American people are thinking about these proceeding, because when you listen to Republicans, they will tell you that this has just been -- that Nancy Pelosi mishandled this, Adam Schiff mishandled it," host Scarborough began. "That the American people are angry and this is going to help Donald Trump and help the Republicans so much. Poll after poll after poll shows that to be a lie."
Tulsi Gabbard files $50 million lawsuit against Hillary Clinton — alleging ‘significant actual damages, personally and professionally’
Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who is seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, has been highly critical of 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton — and vice-versa. And on Wednesday, Business Insider is reporting, Gabbard filed a $50 million lawsuit against Clinton.
In an interview for David Plouffe’s podcast “Campaign HQ” in October, Clinton asserted that “someone” in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary is a “Russian asset” and a “favorite of the Russians.” And Gabbard, in her lawsuit, asserts that Clinton has defamed her and caused her “significant actual damages, personally and professionally.”