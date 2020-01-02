Pentagon claims credit for Qasem Soleimani assassination — ordered ‘at the direction of the president’

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper issued a Thursday evening press release claiming credit for killing Iranian General Qasem Soleimani at the Baghdad airport in Iraq.

Soleimani was a revered figure in Iran and the country is expected to retaliate.

“At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization,” the statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT

CNN presidential historian Tim Naftali worried about Trump’s approach.

“This statement is what you issue if you want Iran to respond violently to defend its prestige. Not a good strategy,” Naftali said.

This statement is what you issue if you want Iran to respond violently to defend its prestige. Not a good strategy. https://t.co/928syQOrQo — Tim Naftali (@TimNaftali) January 3, 2020

U.S. killed high-profile commander of Iran’s secretive Quds Force, Department of Defense says in statement late Thursday. https://t.co/UavpBDqqfA pic.twitter.com/HDwXqKc0Y4 — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 3, 2020