Quantcast
Connect with us

Military officials were ‘flabbergasted and alarmed’ by Trump decision to kill Suleimani: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

According to a New York Times report, Pentagon officials presented Donald Trump with multiple scenarios to push back at Iran in retaliation for increased violence in the Middle East and were “flabbergasted” at his decision to order the killing of Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani, Iran’s most powerful commander.

The report states that the officials ” …didn’t think he would take it. In the wars waged since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, Pentagon officials have often offered improbable options to presidents to make other possibilities appear more palatable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pointing out that the killing of the popular Iranian leader was the most extreme scenario offered, the Times reports, “Top Pentagon officials were stunned,” by the president’s choice.

“Mr. Trump made the decision, senior officials said on Saturday, despite disputes in the administration about the significance of what some officials said was a new stream of intelligence that warned of threats to American embassies, consulates and military personnel in Syria, Iraq and Lebanon. General Suleimani had just completed a tour of his forces in Syria, Lebanon and Iraq, and was planning an ‘imminent’ attack that could claim hundreds of lives, those officials said,” the report continued.

The report goes on to note that there was a dispute among advisers for the rationale given for the attack.

“Some officials voiced private skepticism about the rationale for a strike on General Suleimani, who was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American troops over the years. According to one United States official, the new intelligence indicated “a normal Monday in the Middle East” — Dec. 30 — and General Suleimani’s travels amounted to ‘business as usual,'” the report states, before adding, “When Mr. Trump chose the option of killing General Suleimani, top military officials, flabbergasted, were immediately alarmed about the prospect of Iranian retaliatory strikes on American troops in the region.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Iraq parliament demands US troop ouster after Suleimani killing

Published

6 mins ago

on

January 5, 2020

By

Iraq's parliament on Sunday urged the government to oust thousands of American troops from the country, stepping up pressure over the US killing of a top Iranian general in Baghdad.

US installations were also facing new military stresses, with missiles slamming into the Baghdad enclave where the US embassy is located and an airbase north of the capital housing American troops.

Ties have deteriorated after an American precision drone strike on the Baghdad international airport on Friday that killed Iran's Major General Qasem Soleimani and top Iraqi military figure Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pompeo pounded by ex-ambassador for trying to blame Obama for Trump’s Iran assassination mess

Published

27 mins ago

on

January 5, 2020

By

Appearing on MSNBC's "AM Joy" former Ambassador Micheal McFaul took a shot at Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for running to the cable outlets on Sunday morning to blame former President Barack Obama for the mess the Trump administration has created in Iran.

Speaking with host Joy Reid, McFaul -- who served as the United States Ambassador to Russia from 2012 to 2014 -- made mention of Pompeo's appearances on CNN and Fox News on Sunday morning where he claimed the Trump administration was cleaning up Obama's mess in the region.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Pompeo snaps at CNN’s Tapper during grilling over claim ‘world is safer’ after killing Suleimani

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 5, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo snapped at host Jake Tapper when he was questioned over the wisdom of Donald Trump's decision to order the killing of Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani, Iran’s most powerful commander, which has now put U.S. military members and overseas Americans at risk.

In a long interview where Pompeo insisted that Suleimani was planning an attack -- without presenting any evidence -- Tapper pressed the White House administration official on what happens next.

"When you are talking about the attacks are imminent, days or weeks?" Tapper asked.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image