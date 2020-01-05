Quantcast
Connect with us

Pentagon officials would revolt against ‘catastrophic’ Trump order to bomb Iran mosques: ISIS expert

Published

3 hours ago

on

Appearing on MSNBC early Sunday morning, the author of a book on ISIS said it was unlikely that the Pentagon would follow through on an order from Donald Trump to bomb mosques and other cultural sites in Iran if his saber-rattling with the country escalates into a war of attrition.

Speaking with host David Gura, the Daily Beast’s Micheal Weiss said the president would face major pushback from advisers and military officials if he pushed to hit what the president has called “cultural” sites in Iran.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked about the president’s tweet, Weiss began, ” I hope to god he didn’t mean cultural sites. That would constitute a grave war crime.”

“I frankly don’t see the Pentagon bombing mosques and cultural institutions,” he continued. “The minute they did that any semblance of an argument that this is an attack on the regime and not on the Iranian people would evaporate overnight. That would be catastrophic.”

“However, let me put it like this: this is a president who is barely on nodding terms with the English language and I want to parse that tweet very carefully if I can,” he continued. “He says he is targeting sites that are important to Iran and the Iranian culture, not necessarily cultural sites. What he might have meant by this are institutions or sites of great national prominence and power and prestige — things that are important to Iranian nationalism.”

“For a long time, we’ve talked about the nuclear program constituting exactly that in a sense,” Weiss added. “So, I’m worried maybe his advisors were telling him, look, we’ll go after military installations and things that matter, you know, enormously to the Iranian nation and he just kind of screwed it up and said something that has now gone viral and we’re all paying attention to that that the United States is about to embark on international war crimes.”

“I frankly don’t know what he meant and I’m just speculating at this point. It is highly unlikely that the United States would do something such as go after mosques or nonmilitary targets in Iran,” he concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Iraq parliament demands US troop ouster after Suleimani killing

Published

6 mins ago

on

January 5, 2020

By

Iraq's parliament on Sunday urged the government to oust thousands of American troops from the country, stepping up pressure over the US killing of a top Iranian general in Baghdad.

US installations were also facing new military stresses, with missiles slamming into the Baghdad enclave where the US embassy is located and an airbase north of the capital housing American troops.

Ties have deteriorated after an American precision drone strike on the Baghdad international airport on Friday that killed Iran's Major General Qasem Soleimani and top Iraqi military figure Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pompeo pounded by ex-ambassador for trying to blame Obama for Trump’s Iran assassination mess

Published

27 mins ago

on

January 5, 2020

By

Appearing on MSNBC's "AM Joy" former Ambassador Micheal McFaul took a shot at Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for running to the cable outlets on Sunday morning to blame former President Barack Obama for the mess the Trump administration has created in Iran.

Speaking with host Joy Reid, McFaul -- who served as the United States Ambassador to Russia from 2012 to 2014 -- made mention of Pompeo's appearances on CNN and Fox News on Sunday morning where he claimed the Trump administration was cleaning up Obama's mess in the region.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Pompeo snaps at CNN’s Tapper during grilling over claim ‘world is safer’ after killing Suleimani

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 5, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo snapped at host Jake Tapper when he was questioned over the wisdom of Donald Trump's decision to order the killing of Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani, Iran’s most powerful commander, which has now put U.S. military members and overseas Americans at risk.

In a long interview where Pompeo insisted that Suleimani was planning an attack -- without presenting any evidence -- Tapper pressed the White House administration official on what happens next.

"When you are talking about the attacks are imminent, days or weeks?" Tapper asked.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image